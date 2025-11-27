PCOS, Hormones And Hidden Obesity: Why Most Women Gain Weight Despite Healthy Eating

Unintentional weight gain is a common concern among women. Despite eating right, many women struggle with weight gain or find it challenging to lose excess kilograms. This occurs due to several factors beyond diet that can affect body weight, especially in women. Stress, poor sleep, hormonal fluctuations, and genetics all play significant roles. PCOS (Polycystic Ovary Syndrome) is one of the common hormonal disorders that is interconnected to weight changes in women. PCOS can lead to weight gain and can also make it difficult to lose weight, primarily due to hormonal fluctuations. Keep reading as our expert decodes the link between PCOS and weight gain.

PCOS, hormones and weight gain

"Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) disrupts normal hormone balance, leading to increased levels of male hormones (androgens) and insulin resistance. Insulin resistance further impairs the body's ability to convert sugars from food into energy efficiently, causing excess insulin and glucose to circulate in the bloodstream. Elevated insulin in turn boosts androgen production, which contributes to weight gain concentrated around the abdomen - a pattern referred to as central obesity or PCOS belly," explains Dr. Pratibha Singhal, Senior Director - Obstetrics & Gynaecology at Max Super Speciality Hospital, Noida.

The vicious cycle of metabolic dysfunction

Weight gain and PCOS exacerbate each other through complex metabolic pathways. Obesity worsens insulin resistance, which amplifies PCOS symptoms and further hinders effective weight loss. Additionally, "PCOS-related abnormalities in fat cell function may disrupt normal fat breakdown, making it easier to gain and harder to lose weight. Chronic low-level inflammation common in PCOS further promotes metabolic dysfunction and weight gain, creating a challenging cycle to break," she added.

Hidden obesity despite 'normal' eating

Women with PCOS often experience hunger and intense cravings due to hormonal imbalances, which can increase calorie intake unconsciously. "Even when eating what seems like a normal diet, altered metabolism and fat processing lead to hidden obesity, particularly visceral fat that is not always outwardly visible but highly detrimental to health. Mental health issues and physical inactivity linked to PCOS also complicate weight management efforts."

"This complex hormonal and metabolic interplay explains why many women with PCOS gain weight despite apparently normal eating habits, making targeted medical and lifestyle interventions essential for effective management," Dr. Singhal explained.

How to manage PCOS

There is no definite cure for PCOS. However, diet and lifestyle modifications can help manage symptoms effectively. Some of these include:

Eat a well-balanced diet: Focus on a diet rich in whole foods. Incorporate plenty of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins, and healthy fats. Avoid processed and sugary foods that can lead to insulin resistance.

Focus on a diet rich in whole foods. Incorporate plenty of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins, and healthy fats. Avoid processed and sugary foods that can lead to insulin resistance. Exercise regularly: Exercise can help manage weight, regulate insulin levels, and improve mood.

Exercise can help manage weight, regulate insulin levels, and improve mood. Lose weight: If you're overweight, losing just 5-10% of your body weight can significantly improve your symptoms and reduce the risk of diabetes and heart disease.

If you're overweight, losing just 5-10% of your body weight can significantly improve your symptoms and reduce the risk of diabetes and heart disease. Manage stress: Engage in stress-reducing activities such as yoga, meditation, or deep-breathing exercises to help balance hormones.

Engage in stress-reducing activities such as yoga, meditation, or deep-breathing exercises to help balance hormones. Monitor blood sugars: Keeping an eye on your blood sugar can help manage insulin resistance.

Losing weight with PCOS can be a little tricky. Talk to your doctor and seek medical help to manage PCOS effectively.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.