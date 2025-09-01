Here's How Weight Loss Is One Of The Most Effective PCOS Management Strategies

September is observed as PCOS Awareness Month, a month dedicated to educating and spreading awareness about Polycystic Ovary Syndrome. PCOS is a common disorder affecting many women during their reproductive years. It is characterised by a hormonal imbalance that can lead to various symptoms such as irregular periods, weight gain, acne, and excessive hair growth. In PCOS, many small sacs of fluid develop along the outer edge of one or both of the ovaries.

There's no cure for PCOS, however, these symptoms can be effectively managed with diet and lifestyle interventions. Incorporating healthy eating habits and regular physical activity is essential for managing symptoms and promoting overall well-being.

Weight loss is often recommended as the most effective strategy for alleviating PCOS symptoms, particularly for those who are overweight or obese. Studies indicate that even modest weight loss of about 5% to 10% can lead to significant improvements in hormonal balance and overall health.

"Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) represents a hormonal imbalance in the majority of women. Notably, weight loss is the best treatment for PCOS, especially for overweight and obese women. Even weight loss of 5% to 10% can rapidly take away symptoms and general health," Dr. Puneet Rana Arora, Reproductive health expert, CIFAR, Gurugram.

How weight loss helps reduce PCOS symptoms

1. Reduces insulin resistance

One of the primary factors in PCOS is insulin resistance, where the body struggles to utilize insulin effectively. This leads to increased insulin levels, which can result in elevated androgen production by the ovaries. Weight loss improves insulin sensitivity, lowers insulin levels, and consequently reduces the excess production of androgens.

2. Balances hormones

"Increased androgen causes symptoms of acne, hirsutism, and irregular periods. Weight loss balances hormones, resulting in more normal periods and fewer physical symptoms," Dr. Rana added.

3. Boosts fertility

PCOS is the leading cause of anovulation. Losing weight restores ovulation in women with PCOS. A healthy weight supports reproductive health, making it easier for women to achieve and maintain a pregnancy.

4. Controls inflammation

PCOS is associated with low-grade inflammation in the body. Excess fat tissue can release inflammatory markers, exacerbating symptoms. Prolonged inflammation can also increase the risk of several serious conditions. Through weight loss, inflammation levels can decrease significantly, improving overall health.

5. Reduces risk of complications

PCOS is a major risk factor for type-2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and hypertension. "Weight loss minimises the risk of these complications associated with the condition," the expert added.

Why is weight loss effective?

"Although medicine may heal symptoms of PCOS, weight loss treatment targets underlying conditions like insulin resistance and hormonal imbalance. It is a natural, long-term therapy that improves general and mental well-being. Weight loss is the best tool among dietary modification and frequent exercise that is encompassed in the treatment of PCOS and improving the quality of life," Dr. Rana advised.

Maintaining a healthy weight, eating right, and staying physically active are foolproof methods for PCOS management. These can also help reverse the condition effectively.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.