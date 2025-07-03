Is India Prepared For A PCOS Crisis? Poor Lifestyle And Stress Could Be The Culprit

Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS), a complex hormonal disorder has emerged as a significant health concern in India, affecting an increasing number of women. Typical symptoms of PCOS include irregular periods, acne, weight gain, excessive hair growth, mood fluctuations, and sleep-related problems.

PCOS is a leading cause of infertility, raising alarms among healthcare professionals. It is also the commonest cause of anovulation. Understanding PCOS requires a closer look at its multifaceted nature and the factors contributing to its rising prevalence.

PCOS in India

According to a study published in the journal Reproductive Health, a high 17.40% prevalence rate of PCOS among young women in Delhi (NCR), with 70.30% already diagnosed and 29.70% newly diagnosed during the study.

Another study published in the Indian Journal of Medical Research found that 1 in 5 young Indian women suffer from PCOS. This high prevalence has led to widespread infertility in several parts of the country.

Understanding PCOS

PCOS causes hormonal imbalances that disrupt a woman's normal reproductive cycle. As the name suggests, multiple small cysts can form on the ovaries, hindering ovulation and leading to infertility. Hormonal imbalance due to PCOS further contributes to insulin resistance and increases the risk of diabetes as well as heart disease. Additionally, the psychological impact of PCOS, ranging from anxiety and depression to body image issues, adds another layer of complexity to its management.

The impact of poor lifestyle and stress

Studies highlight that poor lifestyle choices and uncontrolled stress are two major contributors to PCOS in India.

With growing dependence on the internet and instant services, a sedentary lifestyle is increasingly prevalent. Sedentary lifestyle choices coupled with unhealthy eating patterns contribute to a significantly higher risk of obesity and conditions like diabetes and PCOS.

Additionally, increased consumption of high-calorie, low-nutrient foods further increases the risk.

Moreover, stress has become an omnipresent aspect of modern life. Chronic stress can lead to alterations in hormonal levels, further complicating the symptoms of PCOS. It can also fuel unhealthy diet and lifestyle choices which can result in weight gain and worsen insulin sensitivity.

Other risk factors for PCOS include:

Genes: Studies suggest that women with a family history of PCOS are more susceptible.

Obesity: India's increasing rate of obesity is one of the prominent risk factors for PCOS

Hormonal disruptors: Exposure to endocrine-disrupting chemicals commonly found in plastics, pesticides, and personal care products can interfere with hormonal balance.

Increasing awareness about the condition among women and healthcare providers is crucial to address the growing concern in India.

Eating a well-balanced diet and exercising regularly are essential for managing symptoms effectively. Additionally, stress management techniques, such as yoga, mindfulness, and therapy, can also play a pivotal role in improving overall well-being and mitigating some of the psychological impacts associated with PCOS.

