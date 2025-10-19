10,000-Foot Drop, Pilot Injured: Boeing 737 Windshield Cracks Midair

A United Airlines Boeing 737 MAX 8 flight travelling from Denver to Los Angeles was forced to make an emergency landing after its windshield cracked midair, injuring one of the pilots.

The incident occurred on October 16, during flight UA1093, which was carrying 140 passengers and crew. The plane was flying at 36,000 feet when the damage was discovered.

According to reports, the aircraft descended to 26,000 feet before safely landing at Salt Lake City International Airport. Passengers were later rebooked on another aircraft, a Boeing 737 MAX 9, and reached Los Angeles after a six-hour delay.

Why Did The Windshield Crack?

Windshield cracks, while rare, do happen in aviation. But details surrounding the cause and the pilots' injuries make this case an unusual one.

Images shared online allegedly show burnt marks on the cracked windshield and bruising on one pilot's arm. This means that it was not a routine structural crack.

The aircraft was around 322 kilometres southeast of Salt Lake City when the crew spotted the damage and decided to divert. The pilots quickly followed emergency procedures, descending and landing safely.

Aviation enthusiasts believe that space debris or a small meteorite might have caused the impact, based on the scorch marks and unusual damage pattern on the windshield.

Typically, aircraft windshields are designed to withstand bird strikes and major pressure changes, but an object travelling at high speeds could easily breach the threshold.

United Airlines confirmed that no passengers were injured and described the pilot's condition as minor bruising. The airline has not yet commented on what caused the crack.

In a separate incident, on October 18, a United Airlines plane heading for its gate clipped the tail of another United aircraft at Chicago's O'Hare Airport. No one was hurt, and the 113 passengers were able to leave the plane after a delay, United officials said in a statement.