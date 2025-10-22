Flier Recounts "Scary" Moment Boeing 737 Windscreen Cracked Mid-Air

The windshield of a United Airlines flight cracked mid-air, leaving its passengers terrified and forcing an emergency landing last week.

The incident occurred on October 16, when Flight UA1093, a Boeing 737 MAX 8, carrying 134 passengers and six crew members, was en route from Denver to Los Angeles. The aircraft was cruising at 36,000 feet when a loud impact startled those on board. Moments later, a layer of the windshield shattered, injuring one of the pilots.

"I was just looking out the window thinking, 'We could go down at any time.' It was really scary," passenger Heather Ramsey told Fox News. "We were all holding our breath until the very end. You could definitely feel the tension on the entire aircraft."

"One flight attendant raised her voice and told the other, 'Get back. Get to the back of the aircraft, stop service,'" Ramsey said. Soon after, the pilot announced over the intercom, "Unfortunately, we have some bad news. The aircraft has collided with an object."

The plane descended 10,000 feet rapidly and diverted to Salt Lake City International Airport, where it landed safely. Ramsey was filming the sunrise moments before the chaos.

Photos shared on social media show the pilot with injuries to his arms, broken glass spread across the cockpit dashboard, and scorch marks visible near the damaged section of the windshield.

Despite sustaining scratches and bruises, the pilot guided the aircraft to safety. "The pilot did a phenomenal job, both manning the aircraft and keeping composure," Ramsey said. "I just want to give props to him."

According to United Airlines, the plane descended to 26,000 feet before landing in Salt Lake City. Passengers were later transferred to another aircraft and eventually reached Los Angeles after a six-hour delay.

The object that struck the plane remains unidentified. "That seems a little high for a bird," Ramsey said. "People are saying scrap metal, it could be space debris, drones?"

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), in a 2023 report, stated that no commercial airliner has ever been struck by space debris, with the odds estimated to be less than one in a trillion. The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has launched an investigation and is analysing the damaged windscreen to determine the cause.