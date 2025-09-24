Here's How Women With PCOS Can Manage Inflammation Naturally

Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) is a common hormonal condition that affects women during their reproductive years. Over the past few years, an alarming rise in PCOS cases has been observed mainly due to poor diet and lifestyle choices. Other than menstrual irregularities, which is the classic symptom of PCOS, most individuals with PCOS have elevated levels of chronic inflammation. Several studies have shown a strong link between PCOS and chronic, low-grade inflammation. Chronic inflammation can further increase the risk of several health conditions. Here, we've the link between PCOS and inflammation and how to reduce it.

PCOS and inflammation: Here's the link

Many women with PCOS experience insulin resistance, which means their bodies require more insulin to manage blood sugar levels. Elevated insulin levels can promote inflammation throughout the body.

The imbalance of hormones, particularly elevated levels of androgens (such as testosterone), can trigger inflammation and other issues.

Women with PCOS often have increased fat accumulation, particularly visceral fat (around the abdomen), which produces pro-inflammatory cytokines, contributing to systemic inflammation.

PCOS may increase oxidative stress, leading to cellular damage and increased inflammation in the body.

How women with PCOS can reduce inflammation

1. Eat an anti-inflammatory diet

Incorporate whole foods into your diet, including fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins, and healthy fats. Also, limit processed foods, sugars, and saturated fats as these may increase inflammation.

In an Instagram story, nutritionist Lovneet Batra mentioned a few foods that can help reduce inflammation in women with PCOS. These include: walnuts, moringa leaves, flaxseeds, chia seeds, cinnamon and turmeric.

2. Exercise regularly

Aim for at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic activity per week, combined with strength training. Exercise helps with weight loss and reduces other symptoms of the conditions.

3. Manage stress

Elevated cortisol levels can increase inflammation. Practice stress-reduction techniques such as yoga, meditation, or deep-breathing exercises.

4. Sleep well

Aim for 7-9 hours of quality sleep each night. Poor sleep can affect hormonal balance and increase inflammation.

5. Consider supplementation

Supplements like omega-3 fatty acids, vitamin D, and antioxidants (such as curcumin and quercetin) may help manage inflammation. However, it is important to consult your doctor before starting any new supplement.

Other than irregular periods and inflammation, PCOS can also cause infertility, weight gain, poor mental health, skin issues and metabolic syndrome.

Managing inflammation associated with PCOS requires a combination of a healthy diet and lifestyle modifications. Weight loss is one of the effective PCOS management strategies. To know how, read here.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.