Shashi Tharoor's LK Advani Post Gets A Congress Rebuttal

Shashi Tharoor speaks for himself, underlined the Congress, distancing itself from the party leader's remarks praising veteran BJP leader LK Advani.

The fact that the Congress MP continues to make such statements, said the party, "reflects its democratic spirit and liberal spirit".

This is the latest in a series of comments that have discomfited the Congress leadership and have upset many of Tharoor's colleagues, especially at a time the ruling BJP has repeatedly targeted the Gandhis.

LK Advani, the former Deputy Prime Minister in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government, turned 98 this week. Shashi Tharoor was among those who wished the BJP leader on Saturday.

"Wishing the venerable Shri L.K. Advani a very happy 98th birthday! His unwavering commitment to public service, his modesty & decency, and his role in shaping the trajectory of modern India are indelible," the Congress leader posted on X.

Eminent lawyer Sanjay Hedge called out the Congress MP.

"Sorry Mr Tharoor, unleashing the 'dragon seeds of hatred' (to quote Kushwant Singh) in this country is NOT public service," lawyer Sanjay Hegde posted on X in response to Tharoor's post, alluding to Advani's role in the Ram Janmabhoomi movement.

In response, the Congress leader cited examples from his own party.

The totality of Jawaharlal Nehru's career cannot be judged by the China setback and Indira Gandhi's by the Emergency alone, argued Shashi Tharoor, saying he believes "we should extend the same courtesy to Advaniji".

"Agreed, @sanjayuvacha, but reducing his long years of service to one episode, however significant, is also unfair. The totality of Nehruji's career cannot be judged by the China setback, nor Indira Gandhi's by the Emergency alone. I believe we should extend the same courtesy to Advaniji," he said.

Advani, who scripted the BJP's rise as a formidable force in national politics, was awarded the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honour, this year.

"Like always, Dr. Shashi Tharoor speaks for himself and the Indian National Congress outrightly dissociates itself from his most recent statement," Congress' media and publicity department head Pawan Khera posted on X on Sunday.

"That he continues to do so as a Congress MP and CWC member reflects the essential democratic and liberal spirit unique to INC," he added further.

Earlier this week, in an article for international media organisation Project Syndicate, titled 'Indian Politics Are a Family Business', Shashi Tharoor wrote "it is high time India traded dynasty for meritocracy".

The MP, who contested unsuccessfully for the Congress party chief's post, said that dynastic politics across the political spectrum poses a "grave threat" to Indian democracy.

"When political power is determined by lineage rather than ability, commitment or grassroots engagement, the quality of governance suffers. Drawing from a smaller talent pool is never advantageous, but it is especially problematic when candidates' main qualification is their surname," he said.

The BJP took the opportunity to slam the Congress, suggesting the article is an expression of Tharoor's "disappointment with Rahul Gandhi". BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla, a former Congress leader, said Tharoor has become "khatron ke khiladi" -- meaning one who plays with danger.

Congress MP Udit Raj said "dynastic influence" is not limited to politics, adding it exists in every sector in the country.

"A dynastic approach exists in almost every sector in India, a doctor's son becomes a doctor, a businessman's child continues in business, and politics is no exception... From Nehru to Pawar, DMK to Mamata... there are many such examples... The loss is that opportunities remain confined to families alone. Dynastic influence is not limited to politics. It extends to the bureaucracy, judiciary, and even the film industry," said Congress MP Udit Raj.

Earlier this year, Tharoor had described Prime Minister Narendra Modi as "undoubtedly the most dominant political figure in the country," adding that his personal appeal remained strong among large sections of the electorate.

The comment had attracted criticism from sections of the Congress, with some leaders questioning the timing and political implications of such statements.