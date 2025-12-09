"Tamil Nadu Has Higher Debt Than UP": Row Over Congress Leader's Remark

Remarks by a Congress functionary have triggered a political row in Tamil Nadu, putting the DMK-Congress alliance in an uncomfortable position ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections.

Congress leader Praveen Chakravarthy's comments comparing Tamil Nadu's debt with Uttar Pradesh have drawn sharp reactions from DMK leaders.

Chakravarthy claimed that Tamil Nadu's outstanding debt is now higher than Uttar Pradesh's, calling the situation "alarming". The controversy comes just days after TVK leader Aadhav Arjuna hinted at a possible future alliance with the Congress, fuelling speculation about shifting political equations in the state.

In a post on social media platform X, Praveen Chakravarthy said that Tamil Nadu's debt has overtaken Uttar Pradesh's over the years and added that the state's interest burden is among the highest in the country. He also claimed that Tamil Nadu's debt-to-GDP ratio remains well above pre-COVID levels.

Praveen Chakravathy was saying this in response to DMK leader Kanimozhi's statement, where she had said that the DMK had transformed a debt-burdened Tamil Nadu into a developed and growth-oriented state.

Reacting sharply to Praveen Chakravathy's post, DMK leader MM Abdulla accused him of fear-mongering, asserting that the borrowings were for capital investment and asset creation. He said Tamil Nadu's economy had grown by nearly 39 per cent over the last five years, expanding into a Rs 17.3 lakh crore economy, and stressed the difference between "bad debt" and "productive investment".

Interestingly, the criticism was not limited to the DMK. Leaders from within the Congress also distanced themselves from Chakravarthy's comparison.

Congress MP Jothimani said comparing Tamil Nadu with Uttar Pradesh was unfair, highlighting Tamil Nadu's achievements in education, healthcare, industrial investment, social justice, and welfare delivery. She added that debt should be assessed alongside outcomes and long-term development indicators.

Meanwhile, the BJP has backed Praveen Chakravarthy's statement. BJP state president K Annamalai accused the DMK of distorting data and claimed that Tamil Nadu's debt had doubled during the DMK's tenure. He also questioned whether the public spat indicated deeper tensions within the INDIA alliance.

Earlier, Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president Selvaperunthagai sought to calm speculation, stating that the DMK-Congress alliance remains intact and that seat-sharing talks would begin soon.

However, political observers note that the Congress may be exploring options, including the TVK, to strengthen its bargaining position ahead of the elections.