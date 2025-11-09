2 Of India's Most Wanted Gangsters Arrested In Georgia, US, To Be Deported

Indian security agencies achieved major success as they arrested two of the country's most wanted gangsters, who have been operating abroad. Security agency officials, including those from the Haryana Police, arrested Venkatesh Garg in Georgia, while Bhanu Rana was arrested in the United States. Rana is linked to the notorious Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

Both Garg and Rana will be deported to India soon. Currently, over two dozen major gangsters from India are out of the country, hiring recruits and running criminal syndicates.

Venkatesh Garg Involved In BSP Leader's Murder

The operation to arrest Garg and Rana has revealed crucial information about the modus operandi of the two gangsters.

Garg is a resident of Haryana's Narayangarh. Currently living in Georgia, Garg has more than 10 criminal cases registered against him in India. He was recruiting youth from Haryana, Rajasthan, Delhi, and other states in North India.

READ: Pune-Based Gangster Nilesh Ghaywal Is In London: UK High Commission

He fled to Georgia after being involved in the murder of a Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader in Gurugram.

Garg has been running an extortion syndicate with Kapil Sangwan- a gangster currently residing overseas. In October, the Delhi Police had arrested four shooters of Sangwan who were involved in the shooting at the house and farmhouse of a builder.

Bhanu Rana Linked To Bishnoi Gang

Rana, linked to the Bishnoi gang, has been living in the US for quite some time.

Originally a resident of Karnal, Rana has been active in the world of crime for a long time, and several cases have been registered against him. Rana's criminal network extends to Haryana, Punjab, and Delhi.

His name had surfaced during the investigation of a grenade attack in Punjab.

In June, the Special Task Force (STF), Karnal, arrested two men found in possession of hand grenades, pistols, and ammunition. They were acting at the behest of Rana.