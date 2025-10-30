US Strikes Targeted ISIS, Lakurawa Jihadists: Nigeria

US strikes in Nigeria this week targeted Islamic State militants from the Sahel who were in the country to work with the Lakurawa jihadist group and "bandit" gangs, a spokesman for the Nigerian president told AFP Saturday.

The exact targets of the strikes, launched overnight Thursday into Friday, had been unclear.

Washington and Abuja previously said they targeted IS-linked militants, but without providing details on which of Nigeria's myriad armed groups were attacked.

"ISIS found their way through the Sahel to go and assist the Lakurawa and the bandits with supplies and with training," Daniel Bwala, a spokesman for President Bola Tinubu, told AFP.

"ISIS, Lakurawa and bandits were targeted," he said.

The Islamic State Sahel Province (ISSP) group is active in neighbouring Niger, as well as Burkina Faso and Mali, where it is fighting a bloody insurgency against the governments of those countries.

While Nigeria has long battled its own, separate jihadist conflict, analysts have been worried about the spread of groups from the Sahel into the west African country.

"The strike was conducted at a location where, historically, you have the bandits and the Lakurawa parading around that axis," Bwala said.

"The intelligence the US government gathered, also, is that there is a mass movement of ISIS from the Sahel to that part."

There were casualties, but it was unclear who among those targeted were killed, Bwala added.

The site of the strikes -- in Nigeria's northwest state of Sokoto -- has puzzled analysts, since Nigeria's jihadist insurgency is mostly concentrated in the northeast.

Researchers have recently linked some members of the armed group known as Lakurawa -- the main jihadist group located in Sokoto State -- to the ISSP.

Other analysts have disputed those links, however, and research on Lakurawa is complicated as the term has been used to describe various armed fighters in the northwest.

In the northwest, the biggest security concern is that from criminal gangs known as "bandits" rather than jihadists.

The armed gangs loot villages, conduct kidnappings for ransom and extort farmers and artisanal miners across swathes of rural countryside outside of government control.

Bandit gangs and jihadist groups have at times worked together, though bandits are known to be economically motivated, rather than radicalised by religious ideology.

