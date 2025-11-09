Days After Father's Claim, Mother, Lesbian Partner Arrested For Killing Baby

A woman and her lesbian partner have been arrested for allegedly murdering the former's six-month-old baby in Tamil Nadu, days after the child's father alleged that the infant may not have died of natural causes, but could have been killed.

The child was originally believed to have died while being breastfed earlier this month in Tamil Nadu's Krishnagiri district. A case of unnatural death was registered at the time, and the police did not carry out a post-mortem. The child was later buried on the family's agricultural land.

Days later, the child's father approached authorities claiming to have discovered messages, photos and videos of a relationship between the child's mother and another woman. He told investigators that he suspected the baby may have been harmed due to pressure linked to the relationship.

Following this, officials exhumed the body earlier this week for a post-mortem. Investigators revealed that the child was smothered and strangled.

During interrogation, the woman told the police that she did not want to have a child with her husband, officials said. She also said that her husband did not take care of her and the baby.

A senior police officer had told NDTV that the law would take its course if the baby was murdered.