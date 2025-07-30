Tamil Nadu Dalit Techie Murder: Case Transferred To Crime Branch Amid Outrage

The Tamil Nadu police have transferred the case involving the alleged honour killing of Dalit techie Kavin Selvaganesh to the Crime Branch - CID for a "fair and independent investigation". The move follows massive public outrage over his murder, allegedly by the woman's brother who opposed the inter-caste relationship.

The woman's brother and main accused Surjith was arrested and remanded on the same day of the crime

Tamil Nadu DGP Shankar Jiwal confirmed that a murder case has been registered and sections of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act have been invoked. The police have also invoked the Goondas Act against him.

The accused's parents, both serving police sub-inspectors, have also been booked for murder and suspended from service to ensure a free and transparent investigation. "Preliminary investigation reveals the murder was over the relationship between the accused man's sister and the victim," the DGP said in a statement.

The murder took place outside a Siddha centre in Tirunelveli where Kavin's grandfather was undergoing treatment and his girlfriend also worked. CCTV footage reportedly shows Surjith taking Kavin away on his motorbike shortly before the attack. The techie was later found brutally murdered.

Tensions have flared in the region. Kavin's family has refused to accept his body after post-mortem, demanding the immediate arrest and remand of the cop couple, whom they believe played a role in orchestrating the killing. "Surjith has been booked as A1. Our only demand is his parents ought to be remanded. With that demand, we protested the other day and we've not collected the body. This is a clear case of honour killing. There's provision to remand them based on the FIR," said Selvam, a relative of the victim.

Rajya Sabha MP and Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan condemned the killing, calling it shocking and urged all political parties to unite in a fight against caste-based violence. "Stringent punishment must be ensured. Casteism must be eradicated through collective political will," he said in a post on X.

This murder has reignited calls for stricter enforcement of laws against caste crimes and honour killings in Tamil Nadu, a state often seen as a champion of social justice. Many are also demanding a stringent law for honour killings.