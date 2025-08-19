Vijay's TVK Invokes CN Annadurai, MG Ramachandran Ahead Of Party's Madurai Meet

As Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) gears up for its state conference in Madurai on August 21, the party is making a pointed political statement by invoking the legacies of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) founder CN Annadurai and AIADMK (All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam) founder MG Ramachandran.

The conference venue is adorned with a cutout of Annadurai and MGR placed alongside party chief Vijay, underscoring TVK's attempt to align its political journey with Tamil Nadu's two most decisive electoral moments. The official tagline reads, "The historic victories of 1967 and 1977 will return in 2026" and "Your Vijay is coming, Tamil Nadu in victory rally."

By referencing 1967, when Annadurai ended the Congress's dominance, and 1977, when MGR's AIADMK swept to power, TVK is projecting Vijay as the next mass leader capable of reshaping the state's political landscape. Party insiders say that just as MGR's dominance kept the DMK out of power until his death, TVK could emerge as the disruptive force in 2026.

Vijay, one of Tamil cinema's biggest stars, has taken the political plunge at the peak of his film career, a move that distinguishes him from other actors who ventured into politics only at the twilight of their stardom. Iconic Sivaji Ganesan, Vijayakanth, Sarathkumar and Kamal Haasan for instance, made their debuts when their screen careers were fading, and despite significant popularity, failed to reach the Chief Minister's chair. Superstar Rajinikanth, after years of anticipation, ultimately opted out of politics altogether.

Since launching his party earlier this year, Vijay has declared the DMK as his political enemy and the BJP as his ideological enemy, ruling out both direct and indirect ties with the saffron party, effectively shutting the door on an alliance with the AIADMK.

While Vijay has promised to share power if TVK secures victory in 2026, no major party has so far joined his alliance, leaving TVK to chart a largely solo path.

The Madurai conference, seen as TVK's biggest show of strength yet, is also expected to serve as a launchpad for Vijay's statewide tour to meet people directly.