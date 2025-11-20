Tamil Nadu Student Dies Month After Suicide Attempt, Family Blames Teachers: Cops

A Class IX student of a government school, who allegedly attempted suicide a month ago, died at Coimbatore Medical College Hospital, police said.

The 14-year-old girl was admitted to Valparai Government Hospital with severe burn injuries on October 10.

As her condition worsened, she was transferred to hospitals in Pollachi and later to Coimbatore Medical College Hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries on Wednesday night.

Initially, the family had reportedly refused to file a case, stating that the incident was an accident. "We were told that her clothes caught fire accidentally," police said.

However, after her death, the family claimed she died by suicide, allegedly due to persistent harassment by school teachers, the police added.

The family has released a video statement purportedly recorded by the girl and has approached the Valparai police station to file a case against the teachers and the school.

In the video, the girl reportedly made serious allegations against three teachers.

The student was studying at Rottikadai Government High School and lived in Valparai with her parents and younger sister.

"We are investigating the matter. We also have a video statement from the girl, and she never mentioned any of the allegations currently being made," police said.

