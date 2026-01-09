Madras High Court To Hear Contempt Case Over Deepam Orders Today

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court will on Friday take up contempt proceedings before Justice GR Swaminathan against senior district and police officials, including the Madurai Collector, the city's Police Commissioner, a Deputy Commissioner of Police and the Executive Officer of the Thiruparankudram temple, over the alleged non-compliance of its orders on lighting the Karthigai Deepam at the Thiruparankudram hilltop shrine.

The contempt proceedings come days after a division bench of the Madurai Bench upheld Justice Swaminathan's earlier order directing the temple administration to light the Deepam on a pillar located near the hilltop dargah at Thiruparankudram. This would be the second appearance of the officers in the matter. During the previous hearing, the Chief Secretary of Tamil Nadu and the Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) had appeared before the court through video conferencing.

The contempt case was initiated after the temple administration failed to comply with the judge's order to light the Karthigai Deepam in December 2025. On the evening of the festival, Justice Swaminathan had permitted the petitioner and ten others to light the lamp on the pillar, accompanied by Central Industrial Security Force personnel.

However, the Madurai Collector subsequently invoked prohibitory orders citing law and order concerns, preventing the group from proceeding. The following day, the judge quashed the prohibitory orders and again permitted the petitioner to light the Deepam, this time with security to be provided by the state police. Despite this, the ritual was once again halted, with authorities stating that law and order issues persisted and that the government would file an appeal against the order.

On Tuesday, the Madurai Bench also directed the Archaeological Survey of India to formulate safeguards to protect the monuments at the site, while ensuring compliance with the court's directions.

Meanwhile, the officials facing contempt proceedings have filed a writ appeal before a two-judge bench, challenging the initiation of contempt action against them.

These legal developments unfold amid growing political attention, with MPs from the INDIA bloc having moved an impeachment motion against Justice GR Swaminathan, alleging concerns over impartiality, transparency, and the secular functioning of the judiciary. The judge has not yet issued any public response to the allegations.

