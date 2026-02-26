AIADMK's Contempt Notice Against Anti-Corruption Body Over "Cash-For-Jobs" Row

The alleged "cash-for-jobs" controversy in Tamil Nadu escalated on Thursday with the AIADMK moving to initiate contempt proceedings against the State's Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) for not registering an FIR despite clear directions from the Madras High Court.

Counsel for the AIADMK mentioned the matter before the Chief Justice, seeking permission to file a contempt petition over the agency's alleged non-compliance of the February 20 order. The Chief Justice asked the counsel to return after getting the contempt plea formally numbered, indicating that the court would consider it once procedural requirements were completed.

The development comes days after AIADMK Rajya Sabha MP IS Inbadurai issued a legal notice to the DVAC warning of contempt action if it failed to act against Municipal Administration Minister KN Nehru.

In its earlier order in WP Crl No. 74 of 2026, the High Court had directed the Vigilance Department to "forthwith register a case" based on information shared by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on October 27, 2025 under Section 66(2) of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

The case relates to the first ED dossier alleging large-scale bribery in recruitment within the Municipal Administration Department. The ED had informed the court that documents and electronic records recovered during searches pointed to a "systematic and organised job racket," with bribes allegedly collected for appointments to various posts. The original case for which the searches were conducted was ultimately closed.

Despite the explicit judicial direction, the DVAC is yet to register an FIR. The agency has also not challenged the High Court's order before any appellate forum.

A senior DVAC source told NDTV, "We are holding legal discussions."

Minister KN Nehru has denied the allegations, calling them politically motivated and that he'd face it legally.

The ruling DMK has alleged that the ED is being misused by the BJP-led Centre to target Opposition leaders in non-BJP-ruled states ahead of elections. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), however, has rejected the charge, maintaining that central investigative agencies function independently and act only on the basis of evidence placed before them.

With Assembly elections approaching, the contempt move is likely to sharpen political fault lines further in Tamil Nadu. A formal FIR would also pave the way for the ED to turn its heat.