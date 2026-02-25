"Nothing Illegal In Launching A Party": Sasikala Camp Hits Back At AIADMK

A political slugfest has erupted after the key opposition AIADMK questioned how expelled party leader VK Sasikala could float a new political outfit despite being disqualified from contesting elections.

A leader who didn't want to be named had told NDTV, "How can a person who's disqualified from contesting elections till next year following conviction in a corruption case launch a party?"

Sasikala, a close aide of late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, was convicted in the disproportionate assets case and served a four-year prison term. She cannot contest polls until 2027.

But her camp has pushed back strongly. Advocate and staunch supporter Elanthamil Arvalan said there is "nothing illegal" about launching a political party while being disqualified from contesting. "The law bars her from contesting elections for a period. It does not prevent her from forming a party or fielding candidates," he argued.

Arvalan also rejected claims that her influence is confined to the Thevar community. He said her support base cuts across regions and communities and that attempts to brand her as a "Thevar-only" leader are politically motivated. On speculation that the delay in announcing the party's name could be a ploy to explore entry into the NDA, Arvalan dismissed the suggestion outright, asserting that the timing of the announcement has nothing to do with alliance negotiations and that the party's direction would be decided independently.

While Sasikala's nephew TTV Dhinakaran is back in the NDA, BJP sources say AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami, also known as EPS, is still up against Sasikala's and another expelled leader O Panneerselvam's entry into the alliance.

Yesterday, Jayalalithaa's birth anniversary, Sasikala unveiled her party's flag - in red, white and black with images of Annadurai, MG Ramachandran (MGR) and Jayalalithaa - and announced that the name of the outfit would be revealed soon.

Speaking to NDTV, she made her electoral intent clear. "I'd field my candidates," she said.

Asked if the move was designed to weaken the AIADMK - particularly by splitting Thevar community votes in southern Tamil Nadu - Sasikala replied, "Only after results that would be known."

Sasikala also sharpened her attack on EPS, repeatedly calling him a "betrayer." It was she who handpicked EPS to be Chief Minister in 2017 when she was sent to jail in the disproportionate assets case. However, after consolidating his position, EPS joined hands with former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam and moved to expel her from the party.

Sasikala has maintained that those who rose to power because of her later turned against her to secure control of the AIADMK.

While Sasikala cannot be on the ballot herself, her decision to launch a party and field candidates ensures she remains a factor in Tamil Nadu's shifting electoral landscape - and a potential headache for her former party.