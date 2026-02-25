Sasikala Floats New Party, Unveils Flag Featuring Jayalalithaa Ahead Of Polls

Expelled AIADMK leader V K Sasikala on Monday made an emotional and politically loaded address on the birth anniversary of late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, announcing the launch of her new party and unveiling its flag. "The same night Jayalalithaa died, all ministers came and told me to become Chief Minister. All MLAs too told me," Sasikala said, recounting the dramatic hours following Jayalalithaa's death in December 2016.

Jayalalithaa had been hospitalised for 72 days in 2016 before she died of a heart attack. "Our enemies said I killed her," Sasikala said, referring to allegations that surfaced after the AIADMK supremo's death.

She claimed that the appeals to take over as Chief Minister were made at the private hospital where Jayalalithaa was admitted. "I didn't move with her as a politician but only as my own sister. I told them I can't take over as Chief Minister. I ought to do rituals according to her customs. Let OPS continue as CM, let ministers continue," she said, referring to former Chief Minister O.Panneerselvam.

Sasikala added that though senior leader KA Sengottaiyan had been removed earlier, she wanted him reinstated and ensured that sitting ministers took the oath. "This is what happened," she asserted.

Recalling MGR Episode

In a striking parallel, Sasikala recalled the humiliation Jayalalithaa allegedly faced after the death of AIADMK founder M G Ramachandran. "After MGR's death, she was humiliated over his body. She wanted to quit politics. I told her they've touched and provoked you, we shouldn't let it go," Sasikala said. She noted that Jayalalithaa later fought elections under the 'Cock' symbol and went on to become the first woman Leader of the Opposition in Tamil Nadu. "Something similar is happening now in the party," Sasikala said, hinting at her own political battle.

New Party, New Flag

Sasikala unveiled her party flag 0 bearing red, white and black bands with images of C N Annadurai, MGR and Jayalalithaa - and said the party's name would be announced soon. "It will be a Dravidian party following Anna, MGR and Jayalalithaa's footsteps. A party for the common man, to uproot enemies," she declared.

The Backdrop

A longtime aide of Jayalalithaa, Sasikala was made General Secretary of the AIADMK after her mentor's death and had attempted to become Chief Minister. However, her conviction in the disproportionate assets case led to a four-year jail term, barring her from contesting elections until 2027. Meanwhile, Edappadi K Palaniswami, whom she had chosen as Chief Minister, later joined hands with O Panneerselvam to sideline and expel her from the party, establishing a joint leadership model. In government, OPS became EPS's deputy.

Sasikala has repeatedly described EPS as a "betrayer", while EPS maintains he was elected by the party's MLAs - not appointed by her. With her fresh political launch and renewed claims about 2016, Sasikala has reopened old wounds within the AIADMK - and signalled that her battle for political relevance is far from over.