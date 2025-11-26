Expelled AIADMK Leader KA Sengottaiyan Meets Vijay, Fuels Talk Of TVK Switch

Expelled AIADMK strongman KA Sengottaiyan met Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) founder and actor Vijay in Chennai today, intensifying speculation that the expelled nine-time MLA may soon join the fledgling party. The meeting comes weeks after Sengottaiyan publicly pushed for the return of expelled leaders VK Sasikala, O Panneerselvam and TTV Dhinakaran to the AIADMK, arguing that their comeback was essential to revive the party, which has suffered three successive electoral defeats since Jayalalithaa's death.

Sengottaiyan, a veteran who has been with the AIADMK since MG Ramachandran founded the party, is widely regarded as one of the key strategists who helped shape J Jayalalithaa's statewide campaigns. He played a crucial backroom role in planning her tours, stitching together ground-level mobilisation that contributed significantly to the party's electoral machinery.

Earlier today, the senior leader resigned as MLA, triggering speculation about his next political move. He said, "Please wait for a day" for questions on switching to TVK. Though AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami initially removed him only from party posts, Sengottaiyan was expelled after he met Sasikala and OPS during Thevar Jayanthi, in defiance of the party line.

If he joins TVK, Sengottaiyan would be the first major leader to enter the party, which Vijay has pitched as a platform that will offer "people's share in power" if elected. His potential induction comes at a time when TVK is under pressure after the Karur rally stampede that killed 41 people, exposing lapses in planning and the absence of seasoned second-rung leadership. Sengottaiyan's decades of experience as an MLA, minister and organiser could help fill this gap. The party is yet to resume Vijay's statewide campaign.

There is strong buzz that Vijay may offer Sengottaiyan a senior position in TVK, signalling a major organisational push ahead of the 2026 elections.