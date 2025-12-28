"Invader": US Influencer Mocks Indian-Origin Man Who Died In Canada Hospital

A US influencer is under fire for mocking the death of an Indian-origin man who waited over eight hours for treatment at a hospital in Canada. Prashant Sreekumar, 44, died of suspected cardiac arrest after being left in the waiting area of Grey Nuns Community Hospital in Edmonton despite severe chest pain.

Andrew Branca referred to Sreekumar as “another Indian invader of Canada” on X and mocked his death, writing that he and his wife “could have easily avoided the sh*tty Canadian healthcare by staying in Mumbai and enjoying the sh*tty Indian healthcare.”

He also shared a graph depicting Canada's immigration trends from 1952 to 2025, showing a sharp increase in recent years.

His post soon blew up online.

A user commented, “A man died and all you can think of is his hate and dance on his grave. You're a despicable, disgusting excuse of a man.”

Another wrote, “Disgusting tweet. But then what else can be expected from you. You reflect your people.”

“I pity your life. On Christmas, mocking the dead. May lord bless you,” a comment read.

Branca, whose X profile identifies him as an attorney “providing pro-America, pro-Constitution, pro-Western civilisation political and legal analysis,” has a history of posting anti-India content. He has previously used derogatory terms for Indians, including calling them “retards” and “low-IQ,” and telling them to “go back home.”

In a separate post on Saturday, Branca wrote, “Indians love to come to America, steal our jobs through fraudulent academic and work credentials and ethno-fascist nepotism, then brag about all the income they're making from the jobs stolen from Americans and all the income taxes they're paying on the stolen income. There is no more despicable culture than Indian culture.”

Prashant Sreekumar's death led to outrage over alleged hospital negligence. According to his family, he was repeatedly complaining about the pain, with his blood pressure rising dangerously, yet he received minimal care. When he was finally called into the treatment area, he collapsed within seconds and could not be revived.