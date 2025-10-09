How Women Battling PCOS Can Shed Pounds Through Diet, Lifestyle And Smart Choices

Polycystic Ovary Syndrome, or PCOS, is a hormonal disorder that affects millions of women across India, often starting in their teenage years or early 20s. PCOS is when the hormones get a little out of sync. This can cause irregular periods, unwanted hair growth, acne, weight gain, and sometimes even difficulty in conceiving.

The "polycystic" part of the name comes from the tiny cysts that may appear on the ovaries, though not everyone with PCOS has them. Nutritionist Rashi Chowdhary says, "Excess weight doesn't cause PCOS; it's actually a symptom of the condition." Understanding this is important because it changes the way women approach treatment. Rather than just focusing on weight loss, the goal should be to balance hormones first, weight management naturally follows.

Tips for Managing PCOS and Weight

Rashi Chowdhary suggests three key strategies for women struggling with PCOS:

Fat First: The "fat first" strategy for PCOS involves prioritising healthy fats and proteins at the beginning of a meal to stabilise blood sugar and insulin levels. They help avoid insulin spikes and support hormone production, as your body needs good cholesterol for optimal hormonal balance. Balancing Blood Sugar: Elevated insulin resistance is a hallmark of PCOS. By keeping blood sugar levels steady, you address one of the root causes of the condition, not just the symptoms. It is suggested to eat a balanced diet rich in whole foods, like fruits, vegetables, lean proteins, and fiber-rich legumes and whole grains, to slow sugar absorption and increase insulin sensitivity. Right Supplements: Supplements like berberine, inositol, alpha-lipoic acid (ALA), omega-3s, and others can help, depending on individual needs. While they can be a supportive strategy for women with PCOS, they should only complement and not replace comprehensive medical care and a healthy lifestyle. The form and dosage also matter, so always consult a professional before starting.

