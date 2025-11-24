Nutritionist-Backed Tips For Improving Iron Levels When Supplements Aren’t Enough

Struggling to get your iron levels back on track? You're not alone. Despite taking supplements, many of us still experience the frustrating symptoms of iron deficiency. Iron is an essential nutrient that plays a critical role in maintaining healthy red blood cells, supporting immune function and facilitating oxygen transport throughout the body. Its deficiency can lead to fatigue, weakness, and other health problems. Nutritionist Loveneet Batra explains why your iron level doesn't rise even after taking supplements. "The truth is simple: Iron isn't always the real problem. Sometimes the body just can't absorb or utilise it properly," she writes in a post shared on Instagram. The real fix isn't adding more iron; it's supporting the nutrients and systems that make iron actually work.

Simple ways to increase iron levels in your body:



1. Boost absorption

The key to boosting absorption is combining the right foods and avoiding "blockers". Vitamin C helps convert non-heme iron into a form the body can absorb more easily. Eating meat, fish, or poultry with plant-based iron sources can enhance the absorption of non-heme iron.

2. Support stomach acid

Stomach acid is important for iron absorption as it converts non-heme iron into a form the body can easily absorb. To enhance iron status, consuming protein at the start of a meal helps stimulate stomach acid production. Fermented foods like yoghurt, sauerkraut, and kimchi introduce beneficial bacteria to the gut, which helps balance gut bacteria and support digestion.

3. Rebuild copper stores

Without copper, the body cannot properly mobilise and utilise iron, which can lead to a type of iron-deficiency anaemia. Rebuilding copper stores helps restore this process. Most people can meet their daily copper needs through diet. Excellent sources include organ meats, shellfish, nuts, seeds, legumes and whole grains.

4. Heal the gut

Healing the gut is important for increasing iron levels, as a damaged or inflamed digestive tract can lead to malabsorption of iron and chronic internal blood loss. Addressing underlying gut conditions is often necessary for long-term iron health, as supplements may be ineffective if not absorbed properly. Add fermented foods, fibre (oats, lentils, banana flour) to your diet for gut health.

"Sometimes it's not about low iron —it's about poor absorption," concludes Lovneet Batra.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.