Got A Deviated Septum? Here's How Cold Weather Is Making Your Health Worse

Breathing through the nose is something most of us take for granted, until it becomes uncomfortable or difficult. For people living with a deviated nasal septum, symptoms may remain mild for much of the year but tend to worsen noticeably during winter. A deviated septum occurs when the thin wall separating the two nostrils is displaced to one side, narrowing the nasal passage and restricting airflow. According to global estimates, a significant proportion of adults have some degree of septal deviation, though not all experience symptoms.

Winter creates a perfect storm for nasal discomfort. Cold air is typically dry and irritating, and seasonal infections are more common. Together, these factors can aggravate already narrowed nasal passages, leading to congestion, dryness, mouth breathing and disturbed sleep. While these symptoms are often dismissed as "seasonal," doctors warn that persistent breathing difficulty, especially at night, should not be ignored.

Understanding how winter affects nasal health is important, particularly for people with structural issues like a deviated septum. With timely care, lifestyle measures and medical advice, many winter-related complications can be prevented, improving both respiratory comfort and quality of life.

Why Winter Makes Deviated Septum Symptoms Worse

Explaining the seasonal flare-up, Dr. Anshuman Rajkhowa, Associate Consultant - Pulmonology, Manipal Hospital Sarjapur, says: "For many people with a deviated nasal septum, breathing may feel manageable most of the year but noticeably worse during winter. This happens because cold winter air is dry and irritates the already narrow nasal passage, leading to congestion, dryness and a blocked sensation."

Cold air reduces moisture in the nasal lining, impairing its ability to warm and filter air. Studies from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) show that dry air can slow mucociliary clearance, the nose's natural mechanism to remove germs and irritants, making congestion and infections more likely.

Night-Time Breathing, Sleep and Fatigue

Winter symptoms often become more noticeable at night. Dr. Rajkhowa cautions. "During winter, if breathing gets difficult at night, then it shouldn't be ignored. A deviated septum can force people to breathe through the mouth more often," he says. Mouth breathing allows cold, dry air to enter directly into the throat and lungs. "This can cause throat dryness, coughing, disturbed sleep, snoring and a constant feeling of tiredness," he adds.

Research published by the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute (NHLBI) links chronic mouth breathing and nasal obstruction with poor sleep quality, increased snoring and daytime fatigue, all of which can affect productivity and overall well-being.

Higher Risk of Colds and Sinus Infections

Winter is also peak season for respiratory infections. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), colder months see a rise in viral upper respiratory tract infections due to indoor crowding and reduced nasal defence mechanisms.

Dr. Rajkhowa explains: "Winter weather has higher chances of colds, sinus infections and inflammation of the nasal passages. For individuals with a deviated septum, inadequate airflow and sinus drainage can make these infections more prolonged and intense."

Blocked sinuses allow mucus to stagnate, creating an environment where bacteria can thrive. While the lungs may remain healthy, repeated infections can place added stress on the respiratory system, leading to lingering cough and discomfort.

What Helps During Winter

Most winter-related symptoms can be managed with simple preventive measures. "Most winter illnesses can be treated with easy efforts like staying well hydrated, using steam inhalation or humidifiers, and treating nasal infections early," says Dr. Rajkhowa.

Medical guidance from the UK National Health Service (NHS) and NIH supports these measures, noting that humidified air helps maintain nasal moisture, while steam inhalation may temporarily relieve congestion. Saline nasal sprays and avoiding prolonged exposure to cold air can also reduce irritation.

When to See a Doctor

While seasonal discomfort is common, persistent symptoms should raise concern. "If breathing problems continue, worsen every winter, or disrupt sleep and daily routines, it may indicate a more serious blockage," Dr. Rajkhowa warns.

Delaying medical evaluation can lead to chronic sinusitis, poor sleep quality and reduced quality of life. In some cases, doctors may recommend medications or, for severe structural obstruction, surgical correction to improve airflow.

Cold weather does more than just trigger seasonal sniffles, it can significantly worsen breathing problems in people with a deviated septum. From nasal dryness and infections to disturbed sleep and fatigue, winter symptoms should not be ignored. As Dr. Rajkhowa emphasises, early recognition and simple interventions can go a long way. With timely medical advice, most people can breathe easier through the winter and protect their long-term respiratory health.

