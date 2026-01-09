Can Drinking Cold Water Cause A Cold? This And 5 Winter Health Myths Busted

Every winter, age-old health advice cycles back into our daily lives: "Don't drink cold water or you'll catch a cold!" Many people, especially older generations, still warn against consuming chilled water or stepping outside with wet hair in cold weather, believing these actions can spark sneezes, sore throats and runny noses. But does cold water really cause a cold? And what about other quirky winter health myths that refuse to disappear from dinner-table conversations and social media threads?

Medical science tells us that these long-held beliefs don't hold up under scrutiny. The common cold isn't caused by temperature extremes or chilled drinks; it is caused by viruses, most often rhinoviruses, that infect the upper respiratory tract. Still, winter does bring an uptick in colds and flu, fuelling misconceptions about cold weather and beverages being the culprit. Close indoor contact, dry winter air and seasonal immune shifts are real contributors to greater virus transmission, but cold water itself does not make you sick.

Here's what science actually says about cold water, common winter health myths and how to stay well this season with evidence-based advice.

Myth 1: Drinking Cold Water Causes a Cold

One of the most pervasive beliefs is that chilled or cold water can lead to a cold. However, science shows this isn't true. The common cold is a viral infection of the upper respiratory tract, meaning you have to be exposed to a virus to become sick.

Medical experts widely agree that cold water, air conditioning or exposure to chilled drinks do not generate or introduce viruses into your system. They may irritate a sensitive throat or make symptoms feel more noticeable, but they do not cause the illness itself.

So next time someone blames your iced water for your sniffles, remember this: the virus, not the drink, is what makes you sick.

Myth 2: Cold Weather Causes More Colds

Winter months often see a rise in colds and flu, prompting many to think cold temperatures cause these illnesses. The truth? Cold weather doesn't create viruses. Instead, the chilly season creates conditions that make it easier for viruses to spread:

People spend more time indoors in close proximity, increasing transmission risk.

Dry winter air allows respiratory droplets to linger longer in the air.

Shorter daylight and decreased activity may affect immune defenses.

One inspiration for seasonal myth-making is that people tend to link correlation with causation, just because colds rise in winter doesn't mean cold temps directly cause them.

Myth 3: You Don't Need to Drink Much Water in Winter

Many individuals mistakenly reduce water intake during winter because they don't feel thirsty. However, staying hydrated remains essential year-round. Indoor heating and cold, dry air can lead to dehydration, which in turn can dry out mucous membranes, the very first line of defence against respiratory viruses.

Whether it's room-temperature water, warm beverages or cool water, the main health goal is to ensure you hit your daily hydration targets.

Myth 4: Vitamin C Prevents Colds

Vitamin C is often touted as a magical cold-stopping supplement, especially in winter. While it supports immune function, regular vitamin C intake does not prevent colds in most people. Still, it may slightly reduce the duration or severity of a cold when taken regularly, but it's no guarantee against infection.

Myth 5: Alcohol Keeps You Warm

Alcohol can create a temporary sensation of warmth by dilating blood vessels near the skin's surface, yet this process actually leads to heat loss from your body core, not genuine warmth. It's a myth that drinking alcohol protects you from cold weather or illness.

Myth 6: You Can't Get Allergies in Winter

Seasonal allergies aren't just a summer problem. Indoor allergens like dust mites and mould can thrive during winter, triggering symptoms that resemble cold symptoms - further blurring the line between myth and reality.

So, can drinking cold water give you a cold? No, the real cause of colds is viruses, not beverage temperature. Cold water might irritate your throat or make symptoms feel worse, but it won't infect you with a virus. Understanding the science behind these widespread myths helps you make smarter health choices and spread fact, not fiction, this winter season. Stay hydrated, maintain good hygiene, and don't let old wives' tales dictate your wellness routine.

