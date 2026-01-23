How To Stay Warm And Healthy During Winter Rains

Winter rains have begun to sweep across Delhi NCR and other parts of North India, bringing much-needed moisture but also a fresh set of health challenges for residents. Today's light showers and predicted wet spells, influenced by winter weather systems and potential western disturbances, come at a time when dense fog and cold temperatures are already affecting daily life, visibility, and general wellbeing in the capital region. While rain can momentarily clear out the polluted, smog-laden air that often plagues the region in winter, it can also intensify the chill, suppress sun exposure, and trap pollutants near ground level under low wind conditions.

Combined with stagnant fog and temperature inversions, this increases the risk of respiratory and cardiovascular issues, especially among the elderly, children, and people with chronic conditions. Winter health risks are not just local to Delhi. Across India, the winter season brings a surge in cold and flu viruses, suppressed immunity due to low sunlight and reduced outdoor activity, and a rise in chest infections and allergies.

Staying warm and healthy during this transitional weather period requires both preventive habits and lifestyle adjustments informed by medical evidence.

Why Rain, Fog And Cold Affect Your Health

Winter rains often mix with fog and pollutants to create a smoggy environment known as "poisonous fog," which can worsen respiratory symptoms such as coughing, wheezing, and shortness of breath. Fine particulate matter (PM2.5) clings to water droplets, penetrating deep into the lungs and triggering inflammation.

Cold air also causes airways to constrict and mucus clearance to slow, making the respiratory system more vulnerable to infection and irritation. This compound effect, cold, rain, and air pollution, increases the likelihood of conditions like bronchitis, asthma flare-ups, and even cardiovascular strain.

Adding to this, the winter environment often keeps people indoors for longer periods, boosting virus transmission and inhibiting immune function due to reduced sunlight and potential vitamin D deficiency.

Smart Ways To Stay Warm And Healthy During Winter Rains

1. Dress in Layers and Keep Warm

Cold and wet conditions rapidly draw heat away from the body. Wearing multiple layers, including thermal innerwear, woollens, and waterproof outer layers, helps trap body heat and prevents hypothermia. Keeping extremities warm with gloves, socks, and scarves reduces heat loss and protects against frostbite.

2. Hydrate and Nourish Your Body

During winter, the body's thirst response diminishes, but hydration remains crucial for maintaining mucus membrane moisture and proper circulation. Warm fluids, such as herbal teas, soups, and warm water, aid hydration and help keep respiratory passages moist, reducing irritation and infection risk.

A diet rich in vitamin C and zinc, sourced from citrus fruits, leafy greens, nuts, and seeds, supports immunity. Fortified foods and sources of vitamin D can also bolster defence against respiratory viruses common in winter.

Also Read: How Much Water Do You Need In Winter? Tips To Ensure Intake

3. Keep Active, Even Indoors

Regular movement improves blood circulation, helps maintain body warmth, and boosts immune function. Simple indoor exercises, stretching, or yoga sessions can make a significant difference on cold, rainy days.

4. Practice Good Respiratory Hygiene

Winter rain and fog increase the risk of viral respiratory infections. Simple habits, such as frequent handwashing, avoiding close contact with sick individuals, and covering your mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing, reduce the spread of pathogens. Vaccination against influenza is also recommended during winter months to reduce the risk of severe flu.

5. Protect Indoor Air Quality

During cold, rainy spells, people tend to stay indoors longer. Ensuring good ventilation, using air purifiers with HEPA filters, and reducing indoor smoke from stoves and heaters can help maintain cleaner indoor air and protect sensitive lungs.

Also Read: Sleeping With Your Face Covered In Winter: Cosy Comfort Or Health Risk?

6. Support Heart And Lung Health

Cold weather constricts blood vessels, raising blood pressure and increasing heart strain, especially in older adults or people with preexisting conditions. A balanced diet, warm clothing, stress management, and regular medical check-ups are essential to mitigate this risk.

Winter rains may offer a break from dry, stagnated air, but they come with their own challenges for health, particularly when mixed with fog and air pollution in North India's urban landscapes. Staying warm, hydrated, active, and mindful of respiratory hygiene can help you weather this season safely. With climate patterns shifting and winters potentially intensifying due to broader weather systems, a proactive approach to health, backed by science and good habits, is your best defence against seasonal illnesses.

Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.