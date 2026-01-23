Advertisement
Delhi, Nearby Areas Witness Rain, Thunderstorms, More Showers Likely

Neighbouring regions are also likely to experience similar conditions. In the NCR, Bahadurgarh is among the areas identified for rainfall and thunderstorm activity.

  • Light to moderate rain with thunderstorms and winds of 40-60 kmph hit parts of Delhi
  • IMD issued an Orange Nowcast Warning for intense rain and thunderstorm activity in Delhi
  • Fresh snowfall occurred in Gulmarg, Kashmir Valley, and Manali, affecting flight operations
Light to moderate rain was witnessed across several parts of Delhi, accompanied by rumbling thunderstorms, lightning and strong gusty winds that could reach speeds of 40-60 kmph.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), an Orange Nowcast Warning issued at 04:50 am indicates that multiple pockets of Delhi are likely to witness a burst of showers along with moderate thunderstorm activity. 

The rainfall is expected to bring the temperature down.

Areas expected to be affected include Narela, Bawana, Alipur, Burari, Kanjhawala, Rohini, Badli, Model Town, Azadpur, Pitampura, Mundka, Pashchim Vihar, Punjabi Bagh, Rajouri Garden, Jaffarpur, Najafgarh and Dwarka. These regions may see short but intense spells of rain, accompanied by lightning and fast-moving winds.

NCR and Nearby Districts Also on Alert

Neighbouring regions are also likely to experience similar conditions. In the NCR, Bahadurgarh is among the areas identified for rainfall and thunderstorm activity.

In Haryana, districts such as Rohtak, Jhajjar, Farukhnagar, Mahendargarh and Narnaul may experience rain and winds. In Rajasthan, Kotputli is also expected to be impacted.

Fresh Snowfall Blankets Gulmarg and Kashmir Valley

The famous ski-resort of Gulmarg and a few other areas in the Kashmir valley received fresh snowfall on Thursday with high-speed winds sweeping Srinagar and other plains, officials said.

Fresh snowfall started in Gulmarg in north Kashmir's Baramulla district on late Thursday evening, the officials said, as a strong western disturbance made an impact in Jammu and Kashmir.

Due to ongoing snowfall, Srinagar Airport has said that it may take longer than expected for flight operations to return to normal.

Meanwhile, Himachal Pradesh's Manali also witnessed fresh snowfall, covering the hill town in a white blanket.

Fresh snowfall in Manali has brought a wave of joy to the region.

(With inputs from agencies)

