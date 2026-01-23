Delhi, Nearby Areas Witness Rain, Thunderstorms, More Showers Likely

Light to moderate rain was witnessed across several parts of Delhi, accompanied by rumbling thunderstorms, lightning and strong gusty winds that could reach speeds of 40-60 kmph.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), an Orange Nowcast Warning issued at 04:50 am indicates that multiple pockets of Delhi are likely to witness a burst of showers along with moderate thunderstorm activity.

Orange Nowcast Warning

𝟐𝟑/𝟎𝟏/𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟔: 𝟎𝟒:𝟓𝟎 𝐈𝐒𝐓;



Light to moderate rainfall accompanied with 𝐋𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐨𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐟𝐚𝐥𝐥 𝐚𝐜𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐝 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 moderate 𝐭𝐡𝐮𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐦 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 (4𝟎-6𝟎 𝐊𝐦p𝐡 𝐠𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐲… pic.twitter.com/IIL22XihPd — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) January 22, 2026

The rainfall is expected to bring the temperature down.

Areas expected to be affected include Narela, Bawana, Alipur, Burari, Kanjhawala, Rohini, Badli, Model Town, Azadpur, Pitampura, Mundka, Pashchim Vihar, Punjabi Bagh, Rajouri Garden, Jaffarpur, Najafgarh and Dwarka. These regions may see short but intense spells of rain, accompanied by lightning and fast-moving winds.

#WATCH | Gusty winds and light rain in Delhi as IMD predicts light rain in the national capital pic.twitter.com/XML2pHQaIA — ANI (@ANI) January 23, 2026

#WATCH | Delhi wakes up to light rain; IMD predicts the city to witness light rain accompanied by thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds today



Visuals from Kartavya Path, where full-dress rehearsal for Republic Day is scheduled to take place today pic.twitter.com/tC6tIK6Lz1 — ANI (@ANI) January 23, 2026

NCR and Nearby Districts Also on Alert

Neighbouring regions are also likely to experience similar conditions. In the NCR, Bahadurgarh is among the areas identified for rainfall and thunderstorm activity.

In Haryana, districts such as Rohtak, Jhajjar, Farukhnagar, Mahendargarh and Narnaul may experience rain and winds. In Rajasthan, Kotputli is also expected to be impacted.

Fresh Snowfall Blankets Gulmarg and Kashmir Valley

The famous ski-resort of Gulmarg and a few other areas in the Kashmir valley received fresh snowfall on Thursday with high-speed winds sweeping Srinagar and other plains, officials said.

#WATCH | Jammu, J&K: Rain lashes parts of the city amidst the cold wave and chilly weather. pic.twitter.com/yfXvVsQaMS — ANI (@ANI) January 23, 2026

Shopian, Jammu and Kashmir: Shopian sees heavy snowfall, with more than 2 feet of snow accumulated so far. pic.twitter.com/s63cAnjQ2W — IANS (@ians_india) January 23, 2026

Fresh snowfall started in Gulmarg in north Kashmir's Baramulla district on late Thursday evening, the officials said, as a strong western disturbance made an impact in Jammu and Kashmir.

Due to ongoing snowfall, Srinagar Airport has said that it may take longer than expected for flight operations to return to normal.

Current weather conditions indicate that normalisation of operations may take longer than expected. Snow clearance activities are ongoing at Srinagar Airport, and passengers are requested to stay in touch with their respective airlines for updates. @MoCA_GoI @AAI_Official… pic.twitter.com/1Hc9jMJ2WS — Srinagar Airport (@SrinagarAirport) January 23, 2026

Meanwhile, Himachal Pradesh's Manali also witnessed fresh snowfall, covering the hill town in a white blanket.

#WATCH | Himachal Pradesh | Snowfall in Manali brings cheer to tourists pic.twitter.com/BWLZkoIAK0 — ANI (@ANI) January 23, 2026

Fresh snowfall in Manali has brought a wave of joy to the region.

(With inputs from agencies)