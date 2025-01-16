Overnight Rain In Delhi, Surrounding Areas, Air Quality Improves Slightly

Overnight rainfall in Delhi-National Capital Region brought a slight improvement in the air quality and also a rise in temperature. So far, there are no reports of flooding and water logging.

The air quality in the national capital dropped down to the 'very poor' category. According to the Central Pollution Control Board, the AQI was recorded at 356 in Delhi on Thursday.

The Commission for Air Quality Management on Wednesday reimposed stricter pollution curbs in the capital and surrounding areas, including the NCR, under GRAP-3 and GRAP-4.

According to the official order, "The AQI of Delhi for 14.01.2025 which reported as 275, exhibited a sharp increasing trend on 15.01.2025 and logging the AQI of 386 owing to dense foggy conditions and low temperatures leading to extremely low mixing height & ventilation coefficient for dispersion of pollutants."

"The Sub-Committee further analysed the air quality scenario and noted that AQI has increased to 393 at 5:00 PM and 396 at 6:00 PM respectively owing to sharply increasing trend of pollutant concentrations due to unfavorable conditions. AQI is further likely to breach the 400 mark as predicted by IMD/ IITM.," the order further reads.

Following this, the Directorate of Education, Delhi government issued orders to conduct classes in hybrid mode for students up to Class IX and XI.

Meanwhile, Delhi is experiencing cold waves, which are contributing to elevated levels of air pollution.