Sonia Gandhi's Name Added To Voter List Before She Was Citizen, Alleges BJP

The Bharatiya Janata Party - accused of 'colluding' with the Election Commission to commit voter fraud - counterattacked Wednesday by claiming ex-Congress boss Sonia Gandhi had been illegally, though briefly, added to the voter list 45 years ago, before she was an Indian citizen.

Former Union Minister Anurag Thakur claimed Mrs Gandhi - born Sonia Maino in Italy in 1946 - was added on the list from 1980 to1982, a year before she became an Indian citizen.

The BJP leader's allegations were an echo of what Amit Malviya posted on X hours earlier.

Mr Malviya, the BJP's social media point man, posted what he said was a 'photocopy of the extract from electoral rolls of 1980, indicating Sonia Gandhi was a voter when she did not yet acquire the citizenship of Bharat'. "If this isn't blatant electoral malpractice, what is?"

In a long post he claimed Mrs Gandhi - who married Rajiv Gandhi in 1968 - had been added to the voter list while the Gandhi family lived at then official residence of the Prime Minister.

The Prime Minister then was Indira Gandhi.

He claimed Sonia Gandhi's name was added in a revision of the voter list - for the New Delhi parliamentary constituency - before the 1980 Lok Sabha election.

Sonia Gandhi's tryst with India's voters' list is riddled with glaring violations of electoral law. This perhaps explains Rahul Gandhi's fondness for regularising ineligible and illegal voters, and his opposition to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR).



"This entry was a clear violation of the law, which requires a person to be an Indian citizen to be registered as a voter. Following an outcry in 1982, her name was deleted from the list..."

Mr Malviya also claimed her re-inclusion in 1983 - after securing Indian citizenship - was also fraudulent. He claimed the cut-off date was January 1, but Mrs Gandhi became a citizen in April.

Mr Thakur also attacked Rahul Gandhi over his allegations of voter fraud in last year's Maharashtra and Karnataka elections. The Congress MP is "lying (and) presenting incorrect numbers, he declared, hitting back at Mr Gandhi's PowerPoint presentations from last week.

Responding to Amit Malviya, Congress sources said the allegations were an attempt to divert attention from answering questions relevant to today. 'To avoid (these) questions, the BJP is raising questions about a 45-year-old matter... which is unnecessary', sources told NDTV.

The party has not yet responded to Anurag Thakur.

Allegations of voter fraud in Karnataka and Maharashtra, and potential fraud in Bihar, which votes in November and where the Election Commission is conducting a 'special intensive revision' of the voter list, has made major headlines over the past few months,

The opposition, led by the Congress and Rahul Gandhi, has claimed the EC and BJP worked together to ensure lakhs, possibly crores, of illegal votes were cast in last year's elections.

He claimed over 1.02 lakh illegal votes - including 80 from the same one-room house in Bengaluru's Mahadevapura - were counted from that Assembly segment, and that it cost them a Lok Sabha seat.

The opposition has also claimed that over one crore voters appeared on Maharashtra's voter lists months after the BJP's alliance lost the Lok Sabha election in the state.

The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance then won the Assembly election held four months later.

The 'special intensive revision' in Bihar has also become a flashpoint. The opposition has warned the exercise is meant to disenfranchise lakhs of people who might vote for them.

That matter is being in heard in the Supreme Court.

The Election Commission has responded sharply to all of these charges, insisting its procedures are transparent and are meant to ensure free-and-fair polls. It has also hit back hard at Mr Gandhi, demanding he state his claims in a signed affidavit and provide proof.

In a particularly strong rebuttal Friday, it said the Congress had "tried to mislead the Supreme Court" in 2018, referring to a petition by ex-Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath.

The BJP, meanwhile, has criticised Rahul Gandhi for "maligning a constitutional body".

"If Rahul Gandhi values his credibility, he must, under a declaration or oath, submit the names of the ineligible electors he claims are on the voter list... " Amit Malviya said on X. "Failure to do so will make it clear he has no real case and was merely engaging in political theatre."