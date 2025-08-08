"Already Looking For Excuse": Amit Shah Mocks Rahul Gandhi In Bihar Voter Row

Amit Shah on Friday tore into the opposition's allegations - that the special intensive revision of the Bihar voter list, months before an Assembly poll, is meant to disenfranchise non-BJP voters - and mocked Rahul Gandhi for looking for an "excuse for defeat even before the election".

At an election rally in Bihar's Sitarmahi, Mr Shah also predicted a big win for the BJP-led ruling alliance and slammed the opposition bloc, led by Tejashwi Yadav's RJD, of having done 'nothing for the development of the state and encouraged hooliganism during its rule'.

In a fiery response to the Congress' allegations, the Home Minister said, "I want to tell Rahul Gandhi... this SIR (i.e., special intensive revision) issue is not new. You keep losing election after election... and now you are looking for an excuse for defeat even before this election."

"Before the election, shouldn't the names of infiltrators be removed from the voter list? The Constitution does not give the right to vote to those not born in India. Rahul Gandhi roams around carrying the Constitution... he should open it and read also," Mr Shah said.

"They are opposing this SIR because infiltrators are their vote bank..." he declared.

The Election Commission-ordered revision of the Bihar voter list has triggered a row.

The Congress and its allies, including Tejashwi Yadav's Rashtriya Janata Dal, have accused the EC of acting at the behest of the Bharatiya Janata Party, to identify and remove voters from marginalised and oppressed communities who, they say, would have selected the opposition.

The opposition has complained about the EC disallowing certain government-issued IDs, including the widely used Aadhaar and the poll body's own voter card, from a list of pre-approved documents people need to submit to re-register as an eligible voter.

The opposition has also complained about the timing of the exercise.

Both issues have been mentioned in an ongoing Supreme Court hearing, in which the Election Commission has been told to ensure enough time for appeals to be made and settled, and to use at least three more government-issued IDs, including the Aadhaar, for re-verification.

The Election Commission has insisted the re-verification exercise is only meant to ensure ineligible individuals - i.e., non-nationals - do not vote in an Indian election and has pointed to what it has said were large numbers of Nepali and Myanmarese people found on the Bihar list.