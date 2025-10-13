New Criminal Laws A Historic Reform, Will Ensure Timely Justice: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday described the implementation of the three new criminal laws as a historic reform and the biggest overhaul of India's criminal justice system in the 21st century.

Under the old system, cases would drag on for 25 to 30 years without sentencing, depriving people of timely justice. The new system will change that, Amit Shah said after inaugurating an exhibition in Jaipur, where he was given a demo of criminal investigation and prosecution under the new laws.

The exhibition at the Jaipur Exhibition and Convention Centre (JECC) showcases the shift in India's criminal justice system from a punitive approach to one focused on justice and transparency.

"The three new laws will provide easy and timely access to justice for all. Through new criminal laws, our criminal justice system will be driven by justice rather than punishment," Amit Shah said.

"The image of the judicial system is such that people often feel discouraged. These new laws will make justice simpler, faster and more accessible," he said.

Amit Shah exuded confidence that after the complete implementation of these laws, India's criminal justice system will become the "most modern in the world".

The new laws -- Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam -- came into effect on July 1, 2024, replacing the colonial-era Indian Penal Code, Code of Criminal Procedure, and Indian Evidence Act.

On time-bound procedures introduced under the new laws, Amit Shah said there was initial scepticism about meeting the deadlines, such as filing chargesheets within 60 days for regular offences and 90 days for serious crimes.

"However, within a year of implementation, over 50 per cent of chargesheets are now being filed on time in the country. I am confident that this figure will rise to 90 per cent in another year," he said.

The government has trained lakhs of police personnel, thousands of judicial officers and staff from forensic labs and prisons to ensure effective rollout of the new system.

Amit Shah said the reforms will also reduce the need for physical appearances in court.

"Accused persons will be presented via video conferencing from jail and police officers, bank employees, doctors and forensic experts will also be able to appear through video conferencing. This will save both time and money," he said.

This will also reduce the chances of undertrial prisoners escaping from police custody, he said.

According to Amit Shah, provisions for filing e-FIR and Zero FIR are aimed at simplifying the initial stages of filing complaints.

"Earlier, the conviction rate in Rajasthan was 42 per cent. After these laws came into effect, it increased to 60 per cent. Once the implementation (of the new laws) is complete, I believe it will rise to 90 per cent," he said.

At the exhibition, Amit Shah and others witnessed a series of presentations by policemen on how the new laws have reduced investigation time and enhanced productivity. The victim-centric approach of the new laws was also demonstrated.

The exhibition will conclude on October 18. Amit Shah, however, suggested that the state government extend it so that more people can visit.

Amit Shah also presided over a virtual ground-breaking ceremony of various development projects, for which memoranda of understanding (MoUs) were signed during the 'Rising Rajasthan' investment summit here last year.

Ground-breaking ceremony was held for projects worth Rs 4 lakh crore out of the total Rs 35 lakh crore committed during the summit. The BJP government delivers what it promises, the minister said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)