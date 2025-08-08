"If You Attack Constitution...": Rahul Gandhi Targets Election Commission Again

Rahul Gandhi on Friday launched his most direct attack on the Election Commission yet - over allegations of voter fraud - and delivered a thinly-veiled threat; "Think twice before attacking the Constitution. We will catch you, one by one. It will take time. But we will..."

"The Election Commission needs to understand one thing... if you don't provide us with the data, we can do this work not just for one seat but for 10-15 seats... you cannot hide. One day, you will have to face the opposition," the Congress MP declared in Bengaluru.

Mr Gandhi's fresh offensive followed sensational allegations from 24 hours ago.

PowerPoint presentations packed with numbers claimed the EC and the BJP had colluded to 'steal' 1.02 lakh votes to win a single seat in last year's Maharashtra election - in which his Congress and its allies were thumped, months after sweeping the state's Lok Sabha seats.

"The Constitution gives the right to every person to vote... but, in the last election, a question arose before us... in Maharashtra the INDIA bloc won the Lok Sabha election but, four months, later the BJP wins the Assembly poll... this was shocking," he declared.

Mr Gandhi claimed one crore 'new' voters emerged before the Assembly election, and said similar fraud had been orchestrated before polls in Karnataka, which the Congress won, too.

"Vote theft is happening in Karnataka too... duplicate voting is in Uttar Pradesh also."

Mr Gandhi's ferocious offensive has been slapped back by both the EC and the BJP.

The Election Commission demanded Mr Gandhi submit proof of his charges or withdraw his allegations, while the BJP's Amit Malviya scoffed at the Congress leader, saying, "... he has no case and (is) indulging in political theatre... only to obfuscate facts, plant doubts in people's minds, and tarnish the image of a constitutional body entrusted with free and fair elections."