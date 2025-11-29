"Booth Officials Being Threatened Openly": Bengal BJP Chief Criticises Poll Body

BJP's West Bengal unit chief Samik Bhattacharya today raised serious concerns over Booth Level Officers (BLOs) "being intimidated in full public view," while criticising the Election Commission (EC).

"Gyanesh Kumar can't just sit in Delhi, issue two to three statements while the situation in Bengal remains terrible", he said, requesting the Chief Election Commissioner to "come to the ground and see for himself the conditions under which BLOs are working. Only then will the real picture be clear."

He said the Commission, being a constitutional body, must act more decisively at a time when the BLOs are allegedly facing threats while carrying out their duties in the state as part of the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise.

"The EC should be more active. A constitutional body is being openly challenged. BLOs are being intimidated; they are working under threat and intimidation. It is the duty of the Election Commission to protect them. The sole responsibility for their safety is on the EC," he said.

The Bengal BJP president's remarks come after the Election Commission sent two separate letters to the Kolkata Police commissioner and Director General of Police, West Bengal, directing them to tighten security for the BLOs, poll officials on the ground, and the Chief Electoral Officer heading the SIR in the state.

"The Commission is concerned about the safety and security of the Booth Level Officers and other field functionaries engaged in SIR work and therefore directs that all possible measures shall be taken by the police authorities to ensure the safety and security of these officers and staff. It shall be ensured that there is no perceptible atmosphere of fear, threat and undue influence on these field functionaries and that no untoward incident occurs at any place," wrote the EC to the DGP on Friday.

Bhattacharya's remarks came a day after a Trinamool delegation met the Election Commission, alleging that the SIR in Bengal was an "exclusionary" exercise designed to "push Bengalis out". The team also flagged around 40 alleged SIR-related deaths, accusing the Chief Election Commissioner of having "blood on his hands".