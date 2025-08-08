"Absurd Analysis": Poll Body Slams Rahul Gandhi Over Voter Fraud Charge

The Election Commission of India on Friday hit out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his voter fraud presentation at the INDIA bloc meeting, calling it an "absurd analysis". The poll body also dared him to submit a complaint under oath or "apologise to the nation" for spreading "misleading interpretations".

" If Rahul Gandhi believes in his analysis and believes that his allegations against the Election Commission of India are true, he should have no problem in signing the declaration. If he does not sign the declaration, it would mean that he does not believe in his analysis and the resultant conclusions and absurd allegations. In this case, he should apologise to the nation. He has two options," the poll body sources said.

The Congress leader, who has been making allegations of voter fraud, made explosive claims at the INDIA bloc dinner meeting, which was called to discuss the Special Intensive Revision or SIR in Bihar, Vice-Presidential elections, and other issues on Thursday evening. Mr Gandhi claimed that a massive voter fraud had been unearthed in a Karnataka Assembly segment during the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

LoP Shri @RahulGandhi briefs INDIA alliance leaders on #VoteChori, sharing key insights and evidence.



A united front against electoral manipulation!



📍 New Delhi pic.twitter.com/UhJfROz92L — Congress (@INCIndia) August 7, 2025

He alleged that a survey in Karnataka found that six main irregularities - same voter appearing multiple times in rolls, same voter in multiple states, non-existent addresses, bulk voters at a single address, indistinguishable photo on voter IDs, and misuse of Form 6 for first-time voters.

Mr Gandhi also accused the poll body of drafting a "choreographed schedule" for the assembly polls in collusion with the ruling BJP, adding that the Election Commission refused to provide digital voter rolls.

The BJP has also slammed Mr Gandhi and questioned his reluctance to submit the declaration containing the names of ineligible electors that he claimed were on the voter list in Karnataka. "If he fails to do so, it will be crystal clear that he has no real case and was indulging in political theatre, only to obfuscate facts, plant doubts in people's minds, and tarnish the image of a constitutional body entrusted with free and fair elections," BJP's media cell chief Amit Malviya said.