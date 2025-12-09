UP Has Completed 97% Of SIR Of Electoral Rolls, Says Poll Officer

Uttar Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer Navdeep Rinwa on Monday said the state has completed 97 per cent of the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls as of December 8.

He also clarified that applicants who submit their forms online do not need to give offline copies to Booth Level Officers (BLOs).

Addressing the media, Rinwa also highlighted the process for overseas voter registration, stating that any Indian citizen living abroad for employment, education or any other reason who has not acquired citizenship of that country remains eligible to enrol as an overseas (NRI) elector in Uttar Pradesh.

"As of December 8, we have completed 97% of our work... After submitting the online form, there is no need to give the offline form to the BLO... A citizen of India who is living abroad for any reason, and if he has not become a citizen there, he can become an Indian citizen. For this, he has to fill out Form-6A," he said.

"Such voters are called overseas electors... Today, around 1,533 overseas electors are registered in Uttar Pradesh," he added.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India will conduct the second phase of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls across 12 states and Union Territories, with the final voter list scheduled to be published on February 21, 2026.

The first phase of SIR was completed in Bihar in September ahead of the Assembly elections. The exercise covers Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Kerala, Lakshadweep, Madhya Pradesh, Puducherry, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal.

According to the ECI, printing and training for the exercise were conducted from October 28 to November 3, followed by an Enumeration Phase from November 4 to December 4.

Draft Electoral Rolls will be published on December 9, followed by a claims and objections period from December 9 to January 8, 2026.

The Notice Phase (for hearing and verification) will take place between December 9 and January 31, 2026, with publication of Final Electoral Rolls on February 7, 2026.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)