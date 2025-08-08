"Harmful To Our Democracy": BJP Slams Rahul Gandhi Over Poll Fraud Charge

The BJP has again hit out at Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi over his voter fraud allegations in Karnataka and explosive claims against the Election Commission (EC). The accusations led to an ugly spat yesterday, with the poll body daring the Congress MP to submit a declaration with his findings or withdraw his "fabricated evidence".

Why is Mr Gandhi not submitting the declaration, the BJP asked, contending that him failing to do so would prove that he has no real case.

BJP's media cell chief Amit Malviya trained guns at the Opposition leader in an online post this morning, questioning his reluctance to submit the declaration containing the names of ineligible electors that he claimed were on the voter list.

"If he fails to do so, it will be crystal clear that he has no real case and was indulging in political theatre, only to obfuscate facts, plant doubts in people's minds, and tarnish the image of a constitutional body entrusted with free and fair elections," he said.

"Such conduct is reckless and harmful to our democracy," asserted Mr Malviya.

The matter blew up yesterday with Mr Gandhi claiming that a massive voter fraud has been unearthed in a Karnataka Assembly segment during the 2024 Lok Sabha election. He also accused the EC of drafting a "choreographed schedule" for the assembly polls in collusion with the ruling BJP.

The BJP swiftly denied the charges as "baseless". The poll body issued a strong rebuttal, daring him to submit a complaint under oath or stop misleading citizens. The EC also circulated a format that he could use as a declaration for filing the complaint.

Mr Gandhi made another presentation - which included what he claimed were photo evidence of fake voters - to about 50 leaders from 25 Opposition parties who attended a dinner that he hosted last evening.

He claimed that a survey had found six main irregularities in Karnataka, including same voter names appearing multiple times in rolls, same voters across multiple states, non-existent addresses, bulk voters at a single address, indistinguishable photo on voter IDs and the misuse of Form 6 for first-time voters.