Days After Noida Horror, Another UP Woman Burnt By Husband Over Dowry

Days after the brutal death of 26-year-old Nikki Bhati in Greater Noida, another case of dowry-linked violence has emerged in Uttar Pradesh. Police in Amroha district have registered a case against six members of a family, including a serving police constable, after his wife was set on fire and left battling for life.

The incident took place in Narangpur village. The victim, 32-year-old Parul, a trained nurse, sustained severe burn injuries and was referred to Delhi in critical condition.

Her husband, Devendra, a constable in the Uttar Pradesh Police, had recently been transferred from Rampur to Bareilly and was at home on leave. According to police, he and his relatives allegedly attempted to burn Parul alive after demands for dowry were not met.

Parul's brother has lodged a complaint naming six accused: her husband Devendra, his mother, and four male relatives identified as Sonu, Gajesh, Jitendra and Santosh. Police confirmed that a case has been registered under serious charges of domestic violence and attempted murder.

"All six accused are currently missing. A search operation is underway," said police said.

Parul's mother, Anita, recounted that she was alerted by neighbours early on Tuesday. "When I reached the spot, my daughter was writhing in pain, badly burnt," she said. "She was taken to the nearest hospital but had to be referred to Delhi due to her condition. She is fighting for her life."

Anita said her daughter married Devendra around 13 years ago. The couple has twin children, a boy and a girl.

The case comes in the immediate aftermath of the killing of Nikki Bhati in Greater Noida. Nikki, married into the Bhati family since 2016, was allegedly set ablaze by her husband Vipin and in-laws after a series of escalating dowry demands.

Nikki's family claimed they had already provided a Scorpio SUV, a motorcycle and jewellery, but demands later rose to Rs 36 lakh in cash and a luxury car. Shocking videos, recorded by Nikki's elder sister Kanchan, showed Nikki being dragged by her hair and later engulfed in flames.

Police have arrested all four accused - Nikki's husband Vipin, his parents, and brother. Vipin was shot in the leg during what police described as an attempted escape.

