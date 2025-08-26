In Noida Dowry Horror Case, Husband Vipin's Affair, Violent Past Emerges

The brutal murder of 26-year-old Nikki Bhati, burnt alive in her matrimonial home in Noida allegedly over dowry demands, has reopened a window into her husband's violent past. Nikki's husband, Vipin Bhati was already named in a 2024 case of assault and exploitation filed by another woman in an episode that also involved Nikki herself.

A woman had registered an FIR at Jarcha Police Station in Greater Noida in October 2024, accusing Vipin of assault and exploitation. According to sources, Vipin was then in a relationship with the complainant, despite being married to Nikki.

The matter escalated when Nikki and her sister caught Vipin and the woman "red-handed". In an attempt to prove his innocence, Vipin allegedly beat the woman, after which she filed an FIR against him.

The Present Case

On August 21, Nikki was beaten, doused with a flammable substance and set on fire inside her home in Greater Noida's Sirsa village. She died en route to Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital after sustaining 70 per cent burns.

Videos recorded by Nikki's sister Kanchan on her phone have circulated online, capturing moments of violence. One clip shows Nikki being dragged by her hair, while another shows her engulfed in flames as she stumbles down the stairs before collapsing.

Her husband Vipin, his mother Daya, father Satveer, and brother Rohit have all been arrested. Vipin was shot in the leg during what police described as an attempted escape while in custody. His mother was arrested a day later, and his father and brother were tracked down near Sirsa Toll Chauraha.

Neighbours Recall Disputes

In Sirsa village, where the killing took place, neighbours described longstanding disputes within the Bhati household.

Both Nikki and her sister Kanchan, who is married to Vipin's brother Rohit, ran a beauty parlour and were active on Instagram. They frequently posted makeover reels, which their husbands objected to.

"They both used to make reels related to the makeover and would share them on social media. But both Rohit and Vipin did not like it and used to object," a neighbour said.

Rishab, another resident, recalled that the issue once escalated into a village panchayat.

"After that, both the sisters went to their parental home. But after the decision of the panchayat, both the sisters came back to their in-laws' house on March 18," he said.

Family Rejects Social Media Angle

Nikki's family insists that dowry harassment was the only cause behind her death.

"Dowry was the main reason," her father Bhikahri Singh said. He detailed how his family had already provided a Scorpio SUV, motorcycle and gold jewellery during the wedding in 2016, but demands escalated to Rs 36 lakh in cash and a luxury car.

Speaking to NDTV, Nikki's father said: "They burned her alive and the entire family fled. One of my daughters was burning, the other had fainted. And they all fled. A neighbour rushed my daughter to Fortis hospital. My elder daughter (Kanchan) called and told me, 'Papa, Nikki ko jala diya (they burnt Nikki). We reached the hospital, and the doctor told us she had suffered 70 per cent burns. She was referred to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. We rushed her there in an ambulance. We crossed the gates, and she breathed her last. The doctor said nothing is left now. I have lost everything. I lost my daughter, what is left now?"