Twist In Dowry Death Case, Victim Nikki Mentioned 'Cylinder Blast' At Hospital

In a fresh twist to the Noida dowry death case, the victim, Nikki Bhati, allegedly told doctors that she had suffered burns in a cylinder blast at her in-laws' home, in a statement shortly before dying of her injuries. According to the hospital staff - a doctor and a nurse - Nikki was able to talk when she was brought to the hospital on August 21.

Security footage from outside the hospital also showed Nikki's mother-in-law, father-in-law, and neighbour getting her out of a car, officials said. Nikki's sister Kanchan's husband was also seen in the footage.

The police say they have not found any evidence of a gas cylinder explosion at the Bhati home. They are investigating whether Nikki was forced to make the statement.

The forensic report will confirm the cause of death, the police said.

Nikki's post-mortem report showed that she died of 80 per cent burn injuries.

Nikki's sister, who married into the same family, said she was set ablaze by husband, Vipin, and their in-laws. Horrifying videos that emerged after Nikki's death showed her being assaulted by Vipin at her in-laws' house in Greater Noida - with her blood stains visible on her husband. Another disturbing video showed Nikki ablaze and limping down stairs, and later sitting on the floor with severe burn injuries on her body.

Nikki was taken to a hospital, where she died hours later.

Nikki's young son allegedly witnessed the incident. "They first put something on mumma. Then they slapped her before setting her on fire using a lighter," said the eight-year-old. The little boy also nodded yes when he was asked if his father had killed his mother.

Nikki's sister, who is married to Vipin's brother, Rohit, alleged that she and her sister were regularly tortured for dowry, and their in-laws demanded Rs 36 lakh from them. Based on a complaint filed by her, the police arrested the family. She also said that she had fallen unconscious on seeing her 28-year-old sister on fire.