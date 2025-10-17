UP Mother Allegedly Killed Over Dowry, Infant Thrown On Road

A one-month-old baby was found lying on the edge of a road, covered in dust and dirt, in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat on Friday. According to police, the child's mother was allegedly murdered by her husband after being harassed for dowry.

The incident took place in Badrakha village under the Chhaprauli police station area. Videos from the scene showed the infant crying inconsolably as villagers gathered around. A few people nearby even boarded a trolley tractor as the baby lay helpless. It was only after several minutes that a man finally stepped forward to pick the child up.

Police later identified the child's mother as Monica, who had died under "suspicious circumstances".

"The post-mortem report revealed that Monica was not dead, but murdered. She was kicked in the stomach, which ruptured her spleen and resulted in her death," said Praveen Singh Chauhan, Assistant Superintendent of Police, Baghpat.

Monica's family accused her husband, Ashok, and his brother of harassing her for dowry.

"This was her second marriage. After her first husband's death, she married Ashok from Badarkha village. He and his brother constantly harassed her for dowry," said Sushil Kumar, Monica's brother.

After Monica's death, her family arrived at her in-laws' house for the funeral. However, they were allegedly assaulted.

"When we reached there, they beat us up, abused our family, and even threw our nephew on the road," Sushil said.

Police said Monica's body had been handed over to her in-laws after the post-mortem so that the last rites could be conducted as per Hindu rituals. However, a fight broke out soon after her family arrived.

Based on the family's complaint, police have arrested Monica's husband. "An investigation is underway, and strict action will be taken against everyone involved," police said.

