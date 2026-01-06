Man Wears Wig To Look Different, Marries, Then Blackmails Wife In Greater Noida

A man in Greater Noida has been accused of deceiving a woman after he hid his baldness with a wig and later harassed and blackmailed her for money.

Police have registered a case against the husband and four members of his family on charges of dowry harassment, fraud, assault, criminal intimidation and extortion.

The complainant alleged that her marriage was arranged with a man living in Pratap Bagh, New Delhi. Before the wedding, the man wore a wig to hide his bald head and made her believe that he was only experiencing minor hair loss. She alleged that neither she nor her family were informed about his actual condition prior to the marriage.

The truth reportedly came to light after the wedding, when she reached her matrimonial home and her husband removed the wig. When she confronted him over what she described as fraud, the behaviour of her husband and in-laws allegedly changed.

The woman accused her husband of taking private photographs of her on his mobile phone and threatening to go public with them unless she paid him money.

She also alleged that he subjected her to mental and physical abuse, with active involvement from her in-laws and other family members.

She also claimed that the accused assaulted her, forcibly took jewellery worth around Rs 15 lakh, and threw her out of the house a few days later. Following the incident, she approached the police and filed a formal complaint.

Based on her statement, police have registered an FIR against five people, including the husband, under relevant sections of the law dealing with dowry-related cruelty, cheating, assault, threats and extortion.

Bisrakh station house officer Manoj Kumar said the allegations are being investigated and evidence related to mobile phones, photographs and financial transactions is being collected.