Man, 28, Shot Dead Outside His Noida Home, Was Released From Jail Days Ago

A man was shot dead outside his home in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida on Tuesday in a case linked to an old rivalry. The man, identified as 25-year-old Nikhil, was recently released from jail in a murder case.

CCTV footage shows the man, Nikhil, running and falling on the ground as two other men chase him and point guns at him. A third man also armed with a gun joins them. A woman attempts to intervene and chase away the attackers, but she is threatened with guns.

In the video of the incident, the woman is seen screaming, throwing away her phone and crying for help.

The three men then shoot Nikhil and flee the spot. The victim was rushed to the hospital where doctors declared him dead.

According to preliminary investigation, the murder stems from an old rivalry. Nikhil, recently released from jail, was behind bars for the murder of family members of the three accused.

Nikhil's family has demanded strict action against the three men, including one Sachin, and called for their encounter.

Nikhil's body has been sent for post-mortem and further investigation is underway.

(With inputs from Narendra Thakur)