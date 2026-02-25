Noida School Loses CBSE Affiliation Following Complaints Of Harassment And Misconduct

Due to irregularities and not following norms properly, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) withdrew its senior secondary affiliation from a Noida, Sector 56 school. The action was taken after repeated complaints by teachers about mental harassment, salary deductions, and indecent behaviour by the school administration.

Following the complaints, a two-member fact-finding committee headed by the District Inspector of Schools (DIOS) and the City Magistrate investigated the allegations and submitted a report stating that the allegations were substantial.

In its February 18 order, the CBSE took strict action against Uttrakhand Public School and barred the administration from processing new admissions or promoting Class 9 and 11 students.

The board also mentioned that the school can apply for secondary affiliation restoration only after two academic sessions if it follows the affiliation bylaws and complies with them.

According to the order, the CBSE allowed Class 10 and 12 students to complete their 2025-26 academic session in order to avoid hampering their studies and directed Class 9 and 11 students to take admission in other CBSE-affiliated schools before March 31. For students Class 1 to 8, a decision is yet to be taken.

However, the school administration denied the allegations.