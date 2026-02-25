Watch: Public Loot Flowers At Noida Flower Show, Internet Calls Them "Anti-Social Elements"

Noida Flower Show (Vasant Utsav 2026): The 38th Noida Flower Show, also known as Vasant Utsav, concluded on a sour note as visitors were spotted looting the flowers and pots from the event premises at Shivalik Park in Sector 33A. They also ruined the decorations. The incident occurred on February 22, which was the final evening of the four-day festival that attracted over 1 million visitors from across the National Capital Region (NCR). A video circulating on social media shows people removing flowers and plants from decorative installations and display areas. Some festival-goers were seen climbing over floral arrangements and pulling out plants.

"It was happening almost every day. We would fix everything at night, and then people would damage it again the next day. What can we do about certain members of the public?" Anand Mohan Singh, deputy director (horticulture), Noida Authority, said as quoted in multiple reports.

The footage has sparked widespread outrage, with many questioning the civic sense and respect for public property. "There must always be entry charges at such places; we have all seen enough zero civic sense," one user wrote.

"They should come after the flower show is over.... If you make it like this, it will be cleaned," another user wrote in a sarcastic tone.

"Anti-social elements.... Shameless," a third user said.

This is not the first time flower pots have been stolen in Noida. In October 2024, a woman driving a BMW was caught on CCTV stealing a flower pot from a residential society in Sector 18. Similar incidents have been reported in Lucknow, where over 7,000 flower pots were looted after Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated Rashtra Prerna Sthal.

Noida Flower Show 2026

At the Noida Flower Show, around 120 varieties of flowers and plants were on display. It was organised by the Noida authority's horticulture department. A floral replica of the Shri Kedarnath shrine, dedicated to Lord Shiva in Uttarakhand, was the major attraction point.

"Not everyone can travel that far. So, we are bringing such experiences here. It is a replica made of flowers, including the gate. For the last 10-15 days, our floral artists have been working on it. We have also called artists from Bengaluru," Singh has earlier said.