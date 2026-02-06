UP Man's Marriage Scam: 3 Wives In 6 Years, Lakhs In Dowry. He's Not Done Yet

In stories about marriage fraud, people often talk about "runaway brides." But in Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi district, a different story has surfaced, this time involving a groom, who in just six years, allegedly married three women, took dowry and jewellery from each, and then forced them out of his home.

Now, the man is said to be preparing for a fourth marriage, while his three wives are demanding action against him.

Three Women, One Groom

The man at the centre of the case is Sunil Kumar, a resident of state's Lalitpur district. His father works as a gangman in the Railways, while Sunil himself reportedly does not hold a stable job. Despite this, he managed to marry three women from Jhansi and Lalitpur, and hide each marriage from the next.

All three women arrived together at the Jhansi SSP office and presented their complaints, revealing how Sunil allegedly took dowry, committed fraud, demanded additional money, and abandoned each one after marriage.

First Marriage In 2019

The first wife says she married Sunil in 2019 according to Hindu rituals. Her family spent around Rs 8 lakh, including Rs 5 lakh in cash and jewellery.

Soon after the wedding, Sunil allegedly began demanding more dowry. When the demands weren't accepted, he sent her back to her parents' home. Later, she received a notice for divorce. The case is currently in court.

"We are from Lalitpur district. All three of us have the same husband. He cheated us and married all three. My marriage took place in 2019 with Hindu rituals. We spent about Rs 8 lakh. When I came to my parents' home, he never came to take me back. His father came instead and told me to give his son a divorce," the first wife said.

Second Marriage In 2021

Two years later, in 2021, Sunil's father allegedly arranged another marriage for him in a nearby village. The second wife says her family also gave around Rs 8 lakh in dowry. She was unaware that Sunil was already married.

Within months, she too faced demands for more dowry, including a gold chain and a Bullet motorcycle. When the family refused, she was allegedly beaten and thrown out of the house.

The second wife said, "My husband has done three marriages. The first was in 2019, the second with me in 2021, and the third in 2023. He took dowry from us too. My parents gave according to their ability, but he still demanded a gold chain and a Bullet bike. When we refused, he beat me and threw me out. We filed a complaint at the police station. They had told us he was unmarried. Only after reaching his home after marriage did I learn he had a wife already. I want justice."

Third Marriage In 2023

Sunil married his third wife in 2023. Her family, too, gave nearly Rs 8 lakh and jewellery. A few months later, when she became pregnant, the pattern repeated, alleged harassment, physical assault, and finally, abandonment.

She returned to her maternal home and later gave birth to a daughter. After learning about the first two wives, she approached the SSP office with them.

The third wife said, "My marriage with Sunil happened in 2023 with Hindu rituals. We spent Rs 8 lakh. Even then he demanded more dowry and beat me. He threw me out of the house when I was three months pregnant. Now I have a daughter. I later found out he already had two wives. Today, I came with the other two wives to the SSP office. We all complained together because he cheated us. We want action against him."

When contacted, police station in-charge of Jhansi's Babina, JP Pal, said that a case is being registered based on the complaints and the accused will be arrested.

(With inputs from Vinod Kumar Gautam)