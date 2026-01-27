Forced Abortion, Rs 35 Lakh Dowry: Woman, 30, Dies By Suicide In Pune

A woman's husband and her mother-in-law who is a village sarpanch have been arrested in the district for alleged dowry harassment after she ended her life three days ago, police said on Tuesday.

Besides making one demand for money after another, the in-laws had allegedly also forced her to terminate her pregnancy recently because the foetus was female, officials said.

Dipti Chaudhari (30) allegedly hanged herself at her in-laws' house at Sortapwadi in Haveli taluka on January 24.

A case was registered at Uruli Kanchan police station under Bharatiya Nyaya Sahita sections related to abetment of suicide, dowry death, and also under the Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (PCPNDT) Act following a complaint lodged by her mother.

Her husband Rohan Karbhari Chaudhari and mother-in-law Sunita Chaudhari -- who is the village sarpanch -- were arrested. Father-in-law Karbhari Chaudhari and brother-in-law Rohit too have been named as accused in the First Information Report but they were yet to be arrested, police said.

As per the complaint, Dipti married Rohan Chaudhari on November 23, 2019. Within a few months, she began to face harassment with her husband suspecting her character and insulting her repeatedly.

The couple had a daughter, but her in-laws expressed displeasure over the birth of a girl child. Afterwards, they claimed to have suffered business losses, and demanded money from her parents who gave Rs 10 lakh, the complaint stated.

Not satisfied, her husband allegedly demanded another Rs 25 lakh, saying her parents had not given him a car at the time of marriage. Her parents fulfilled this demand too, paying him in cash, the complaint said.

Further, 25 tolas of gold jewellery Dipti had received at the time of marriage was taken by her in-laws and mortgaged to raise funds for business, the complaint said.

During her second pregnancy, she was forced to undergo sex determination tests. As the results showed that the foetus was female, an abortion was carried out against her wishes, the complaint stated.

"We have arrested her husband and the mother-in-law and are carrying out further investigation," said an official of Urali Kanchan police station.

Maharashtra Women's Commission chief Rupali Chakankar visited the woman's parents and assured them that the strictest possible action would be taken against the accused, said an official release.