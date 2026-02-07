UP Man Dumps 3 Wives In Six Years After Dowry Harassment; Case Filed

A man married three women over the past six years and allegedly deserted them after harassing them for dowry, police said on Friday.

The matter came to light when the three women reached the SSP office together to lodge a complaint against their husband on Friday.

The victims alleged that Sunil Kumar, a resident of Jamura Mahi in Lalitpur district, married them by keeping each in the dark about the other marriages, Babina Station House Officer J P Pal said.

Police said Kumar, who was allegedly planning to marry for the fourth time, has been booked in a fraud case.

The victims, Shivani Ahirwar, Rakhi, and Jyoti, revealed that Kumar married them in 2019, 2021, and 2023, respectively.

Shivani, a resident of Gopalpura in Babina, alleged that Kumar assaulted and ousted her from his house while she was pregnant. She is currently living with her one-year-old daughter at her parents' house and claimed that Kumar is now threatening to kill her, they said.

The women further alleged that Kumar's motive was to grab jewellery and cash as dowry. After a few months of marriage, he would reportedly force them out of the house while demanding a divorce.

One of the wives had previously registered a dowry harassment case against him at the Jakhaura police station in Lalitpur.

The police have launched an investigation into the matter, and efforts are underway to take appropriate legal action against the accused, the SHO added.