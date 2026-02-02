"Rs 71 Lakh Cash, 21 Tola Gold:" YouTuber With 2.4 Million Subscribers Under Fire For Taking Dowry Disguised As "Daan"

Indian YouTuber Arun Panwar is facing intense public scrutiny after videos surfaced online showing him accepting nearly Rs 71 lakh in cash and 21 tola of gold as "daan" during his wedding ceremony in late 2025. This has sparked widespread debate online, with many calling it a clear case of dowry, which is illegal in India under the Dowry Prohibition Act of 1961. Notably, Panwar's reported monthly income is Rs 20-25 lakh from his YouTube channel, which has over 2.4 million subscribers.

The controversy centres around the definition of "daan" (gift) versus dowry, with some arguing that the gifts were voluntary and others condemning the practice as a social evil.

Watch the video here:

Meet YouTuber Arun Panwar.



> bro earn 20 - 25 lakh per month from YouTube.

> Still bro take dowry in the name of "Daan" from her family 🤣

>Bro get 71 lakh rupee cash & "21 Tola" Gold. pic.twitter.com/rRlMjA6S3L — Sumit (@beingsumit01) January 31, 2026

The video has gone viral, with many internet users criticising the practice and calling for action against those involved. Many users point out that rebranding dowry as "Daan" or "gifts" has long been a social workaround -- one that helps bypass stigma while keeping the practice alive.

One user wrote, "This disease is still running in 2026 even in elites. This inspires the lower class and they come to think they too are worthy. Never saw any protests as this disease is deep instilled in them and it will be the reason why they don't marry anymore."

Another commented, "If this video is out, why aren't the groom and his family arrested yet?"

A third user said, "Because its 'culture'. The sorry part is that his wife is an accomplished surgeon. If educated people like her pave way to such disgusting practices, then there's nothing more to say. I hope he doesn't torture her later on for even more 'gifts."

So far, the YouTuber has not addressed these allegations.