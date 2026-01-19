UP Woman Allegedly Hangs Self Weeks After Marriage Over Dowry Harassment

A 20-year-old woman was found hanging from a ceiling fan at her husband's house in Dudahi town here, police said on Monday.

The victim's family has alleged that she was harassed for dowry.

The incident occurred on Sunday in Ward-9 of Lal Bahadur Shastri Nagar, just 56 days after the woman's marriage.

According to the police, Neha Jaiswal, daughter of Ganesh Jaiswal from Pipra Jantampur, married Vivek Jaiswal (24) on November 22 last year.

Police said Neha prepared breakfast for the family on Sunday morning and then went to her room. It is alleged that she later entered an adjoining room, locked it from inside and hanged herself using a dupatta.

In the evening, when Neha did not respond, her mother-in-law, Meena Jaiswal, looked through a window and saw her body. The family then informed the police and Neha's parents.

A police team reached the spot and informed the magistrate. The body was lowered in the magistrate's presence and sent for legal formalities.

The woman's parents have alleged that she was killed over dowry demands. Based on a complaint by Neha's father, a case has been registered against her husband and six other family members, Vishunpura Police Station House Officer Vinay Mishra said, adding that a probe is underway.

