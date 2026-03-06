2 Air Force Pilots Killed In Sukhoi Su-30 Crash In Assam

Two Indian Air Force (IAF) pilots were killed after a Sukhoi Su-30 MKI fighter jet crashed in Assam's Karbi Anglong district last night.

The Air Force said the pilots were identified as Squadron Leader Anuj and Flight Lieutenant Purvesh Duragkar.

"All personnel of the IAF express sincere condolences, and stand firmly with the bereaved family in this time of grief," the Air Force posted on X.

IAF acknowledges the loss of Sqn Ldr Anuj and Flt Lt Purvesh Duragkar, who sustained fatal injuries in the Su-30 crash. All personnel of the IAF express sincere condolences, and stand firmly with the bereaved family in this time of grief.@DefenceMinIndia@SpokespersonMoD… pic.twitter.com/zUtfUJ2ewr — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) March 6, 2026

The Su-30 MKI was on a training mission and had gone missing shortly after taking off from the Jorhat airbase, about 60 km from where it crashed.

Communication with the Russian-origin aircraft was lost at 7:42 pm, officials had said.

The Su-30 MKI is a two-seater long-range fighter jet developed by Russian aircraft manufacturer Sukhoi.

It is now built under licence by state-run aerospace major Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) for the IAF.

The aircraft was first inducted into the IAF in 1997.

The IAF operates a fleet of over 260 Su-30 MKI jets.