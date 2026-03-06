Advertisement
2 Air Force Pilots Killed In Sukhoi Su-30 Crash In Assam

The Su-30MKI was on a training mission and had gone missing shortly after taking off from the Jorhat airbase in Assam.

Read Time: 1 min
Squadron Leader Anuj (L) and Flight Lieutenant Purvesh Duragkar died in the SU-30 crash
  • Two Indian Air Force pilots died in a Sukhoi Su-30 MKI crash in Assam's Karbi Anglong district
  • Pilots identified as Squadron Leader Anuj and Flight Lieutenant Purvesh Duragkar
  • The aircraft went missing after takeoff from Jorhat airbase during a training mission
New Delhi:

Two Indian Air Force (IAF) pilots were killed after a Sukhoi Su-30 MKI fighter jet crashed in Assam's Karbi Anglong district last night.

The Air Force said the pilots were identified as Squadron Leader Anuj and Flight Lieutenant Purvesh Duragkar.

"All personnel of the IAF express sincere condolences, and stand firmly with the bereaved family in this time of grief," the Air Force posted on X.

The Su-30 MKI was on a training mission and had gone missing shortly after taking off from the Jorhat airbase, about 60 km from where it crashed.

Communication with the Russian-origin aircraft was lost at 7:42 pm, officials had said.

The Su-30 MKI is a two-seater long-range fighter jet developed by Russian aircraft manufacturer Sukhoi.

It is now built under licence by state-run aerospace major Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) for the IAF.

Photo Credit: x.com/HALHQBLR

The aircraft was first inducted into the IAF in 1997.

Photo Credit: x.com/IAF_MCC

The IAF operates a fleet of over 260 Su-30 MKI jets.

SU-30 Crash, Sukhoi Crash, Sukhoi Crash Assam
NDTV News
