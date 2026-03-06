Advertisement
Air Force's Sukhoi Su-30 Crashes In Assam, Search Ops Underway

A Su-30 MKI fighter jet of the Indian Air Force (IAF) crashed in Assam's Karbi Anglong district on Thursday. The IAF said the search operation for the aircraft is underway.

Air Force's Sukhoi Su-30 Crashes In Assam, Search Ops Underway
The Su-30MKI, which was on a training mission, crashed in the area of Karbi Anglong.

A Su-30 MKI fighter jet of the Indian Air Force (IAF) crashed in Assam's Karbi Anglong district on Thursday. The IAF said the search operation for the aircraft is underway.

There is no information on the pilots of the aircraft.

The Su-30MKI, which was on a training mission, crashed in the area of Karbi Anglong, approximately 60 km from Jorhat, the IAF said in a brief statement.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

